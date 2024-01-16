This gastrobar first opened in Kendall. Now, there’s a new Coral Gables location

A Miami-born Peruvian restaurant has just expanded to Coral Gables.

Pisco y Nazca, which first opened in Kendall in 2015, has moved into the former space of Miller’s Ale House on Miracle Mile, joining the slew of new restaurants opening in the city.

Owned by the Centurion Restaurant Group that also is responsible for the tapas-forward restaurant Bulla Gastrobar, the new restaurant is the third in Miami-Dade County (the other is located in Downtown Doral. There are also locations in Washington, D.C. and Reston, Virginia.) Bulla Gastrobar also has a Coral Gables location at 2500 Ponce de Leon Blvd.

No two Piscos look the same, and Pam Manhas of Manhas Designs created the new restaurant’s design with the idea of blending casual and trendy style. There’s a plant wall (soon to be home to a neon sign for your picture-taking pleasure), light wood and bamboo touches and generous use of the brand’s favorite teal color.

The interior of Pisco y Nazca on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables.

The menu highlights classic Peruvian dishes like lomo saltado and anticuchos as well as a variety of ceviche and chaufas (rice dishes). There are also empanadas, Peruvian chicken stew, sirloin and such seafood items as salmon, seafood rice and crispy fish.

You can also expect a long list of Pisco-based cocktails, including a variety of chilcanos (a classic Peruvian cocktail with lime, pisco and ginger ale); a Nazca Mule, the restaurant’s take on a Moscow Mule; and Pisco Punch. There are also different types of Pisco sours, which you can try via a flight.

Carlos Centurion, president and founder of Centurion Restaurant Group, said that the Miracle Mile location was “a natural next step for us” in a statement.

“The vibrant community of Coral Gables shares our passion for exceptional food and hospitality,” he said. “We’re eager and excited to bring them the flavors of Peru.”

Pisco y Nazca joins such new Coral Gables spots as the Israeli-Mediterranean restaurant Motek, also on Miracle Mile; Bouchon Bistro, a new location of Chef Thomas Keller’s famous French bistro; and Erba, Chef Niven Patel’s innovative Italian spot which was named one of the best new restaurants of 2023 by Esquire magazine.

Table for 10 at Pisco y Nasca Peruvian restaurant in Coral Gables.

Pisco y Nazca

Where: 101 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday;11:30 a.m.- 10 p.m. Monday-Tuesday; 11:30 a.m.- 11 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-midnight Friday; 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday

Happy hour: 4-7 p.m. daily

More information and reservations: piscoynazca.com/coral-gables or 786-810-2266

