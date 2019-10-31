Is Gatekeeper Systems's (CVE:GSI) 147% Share Price Increase Well Justified?

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 147%. On top of that, the share price is up 96% in about a quarter. Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 9.3% in three years.

View our latest analysis for Gatekeeper Systems

Gatekeeper Systems isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Gatekeeper Systems saw its revenue grow by 47%. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. Meanwhile, the market has paid attention, sending the share price soaring 147% in response. That sort of revenue growth is bound to attract attention, even if the company doesn't turn a profit. The strong share price rise indicates optimism, so there may be a better opportunity for buyers as the hype fades a bit.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

TSXV:GSI Income Statement, October 31st 2019 More

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Gatekeeper Systems shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 147% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 3.3% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.