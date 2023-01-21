Gateley (Holdings) (LON:GTLY) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.033

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 31st of March to £0.033, which will be 10% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of £0.03. This will take the annual payment to 4.5% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Gateley (Holdings)'s Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Gateley (Holdings) was paying out 73% of earnings and more than 75% of free cash flows. This is usually an indication that the focus of the company is returning cash to shareholders rather than reinvesting it for growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 26.9%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 61% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Gateley (Holdings)'s Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.0379 in 2016 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.085. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 12% per annum over that time. Gateley (Holdings) has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Gateley (Holdings) May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Earnings has been rising at 4.5% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. There are exceptions, but limited earnings growth and a high payout ratio can signal that a company has reached maturity. When a company prefers to pay out cash to its shareholders instead of reinvesting it, this can often say a lot about that company's dividend prospects.

Our Thoughts On Gateley (Holdings)'s Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Gateley (Holdings) will make a great income stock. While Gateley (Holdings) is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We don't think Gateley (Holdings) is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Gateley (Holdings) that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

