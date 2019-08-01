Is Gateley (Holdings) Plc's (LON:GTLY) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers?

The CEO of Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY) is Mike Ward. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Mike Ward's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Gateley (Holdings) Plc is worth UK£185m, and total annual CEO compensation is UK£261k. (This number is for the twelve months until April 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at UK£174k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from UK£82m to UK£329m, and the median CEO total compensation was UK£541k.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that Mike Ward takes less total compensation than the CEOs of most similar size companies, leaving more for shareholders. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Gateley (Holdings) has changed from year to year.

Is Gateley (Holdings) Plc Growing?

On average over the last three years, Gateley (Holdings) Plc has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 12% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 20%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Gateley (Holdings) Plc Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Gateley (Holdings) Plc for providing a total return of 61% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

It appears that Gateley (Holdings) Plc remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies. Considering the underlying business is growing earnings, this would suggest the pay is modest. The pleasing shareholder returns are the cherry on top; you might even consider that Mike Ward deserves a raise!

It's not often we see shareholders do so well, and yet the CEO is paid modestly. It would be even more positive if company insiders are buying shares. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Gateley (Holdings).

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

