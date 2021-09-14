Has Gateley (Holdings) Plc's (LON:GTLY) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Gateley (Holdings)'s (LON:GTLY) stock increased significantly by 20% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Gateley (Holdings)'s ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Gateley (Holdings) is:

22% = UK£13m ÷ UK£59m (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.22 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Gateley (Holdings)'s Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Gateley (Holdings) has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Probably as a result of this, Gateley (Holdings) was able to see a decent net income growth of 7.1% over the last five years.

We then compared Gateley (Holdings)'s net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 10% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for GTLY? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Gateley (Holdings) Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

While Gateley (Holdings) has a three-year median payout ratio of 60% (which means it retains 40% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Moreover, Gateley (Holdings) is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of six years of paying a dividend. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 61% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Gateley (Holdings)'s future ROE will be 26% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Gateley (Holdings) has some positive attributes. Its earnings have grown respectably as we saw earlier, which was likely due to the company reinvesting its earnings at a pretty high rate of return. However, given the high ROE, we do think that the company is reinvesting a small portion of its profits. This could likely be preventing the company from growing to its full extent. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

