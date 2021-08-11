Gates, Bezos, Branson and Bloomberg in billionaires’ club to mine raw materials in Greenland

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Vallejo
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The billionaires&#x002019; club (Reuters / Getty)
The billionaires’ club (Reuters / Getty)

Billionaires are getting the band back together just in time for the Disko.

Bill Gates is leading his big-money buddies looking for nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum at the "Disko Project" in Central West Greenland.

The Microsoft founder’s Breakthrough Energy Ventures is a principal investor injecting $15m in the search for the metals often used in the production of electric vehicle batteries.

Breakthrough Energy is funded by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, former presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, Virgin’s Sir Richard Branson, Alibaba’s Jack Ma, and Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio.

The joint venture between American company KoBold Metals and British firm Bluejay Mining will use artificial intelligence to scour the Arctic soil in search of the raw materials at BlueJay’s Disko-Nuussuaq project.

KoBold and its billionaire investors get a 51 per cent state in the project in return.

In addition to Breakthrough Energy, other investors behind KoBold’s $15m commitment include Silicon Valley VC fund, Andreessen Horowitz, and Norwegian state-owned energy company Equinor.

In a statement announcing the investment, KoBold CEO Kurt House said the first stage of the project would be funded to the tune of $3.4 million by the end of 2022, with another $11.6 million going into drilling by the end of 2024.

"The Disko region has seen the rare convergence of events in earth’s history that could have resulted in forming a world-class battery metal deposit," he said.

Bluejay CEO Bo Stensgaard said the project has potential for discovering significant deposits of the raw materials, but that a significant investment was needed to develop the site.

What makes the area so promising, according to the companies, is "clear evidence for the equilibration of flood basalt magma with crustal sulfur with potential for the concentration of magmatic sulphides in shallow sub-volcanic intrusions".

For the billionaires’ club, that means – or at least is hoped – there is a good chance of finding those metals and getting a return on their investment, allowing them to buy up more farmland or send more rockets into orbit.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Dangerous’: Scientists Say Gates and Bezos-Backed Mining Venture Could Threaten Arctic Ecosystem

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyA phalanx of billionaires are backing a new mining initiative in Greenland, in what they hope will boost access to minerals used to manufacture electric cars. It’s significant news in a country that has not always celebrated natural resource exploration. And it has some environmental scientists concerned.The source of the billionaire money is an initiative founded by Bill Gates, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, whose investors include Jeff Bezos,

  • US track star Cameron Burrell is dead at 26, Olympian father confirms

    Track star Cameron Burrell died Monday at the age of 26. The former sprinter from the University of Houston was […] The post US track star Cameron Burrell is dead at 26, Olympian father confirms appeared first on TheGrio.

  • GoFundMe freezes $200,000 raised for ‘mom of three’ who is being evicted after it turns out she has no children

    “A single mother of three is about to be evicted if the White House and Congress don’t act,” CNN mistakenly reported, leading to a surge in donations

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is always making moves. Let's go over some of the star fund manager's noteworthy buys on Tuesday.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • With Sturgis rally underway, Harley-Davidson rolls out $600 million debt deal

    Bonds from iconic motorcycle maker are offered to investors as the 10-day annual bike run in Sturgis, South Dakota, gets underway during a COVID-19 surge.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Solid Dividend Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    Three stocks that pay above-average dividends and are also trading near their 52-week lows today are Baxter International (NYSE: BAX), Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), and Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB). Baxter International plays an important role in the healthcare industry, providing products and services that help keep patients safe, including dialysis therapies to support renal care.

  • Why Raytheon Is Set to Soar in the Aerospace Sector

    Back on the company's investor meeting presentation in May, Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE: RTX) management gave some attractive targets for investors. As such, the stock looks like one of the best ways to play a recovery in commercial aviation. The defense-focused businesses (Raytheon Missile Defense and Raytheon Intelligence & Space) are in stable end markets that will provide low to mid-single-digit growth and reliable earnings and free cash flow (FCF).

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    Despite handily outperforming the broader market, the Nasdaq 100 is home to three exceptional bargains.

  • This canary in the coal mine shows a 10% S&P 500 correction is getting closer. Play defense, say strategists

    Our call of the day from Stifel is doubling down on a call for stocks to correct 10%. Here's why markets are much closer to that point now.

  • 3 Stocks That Will Shape the Future of Technology

    The pace of technological change will only accelerate. Here are three stocks to help you take advantage.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Regardless of What Happens With the Delta Variant

    Although it's troubling to see COVID-19 case numbers rise due to the delta variant, that doesn't mean you need to drastically reconfigure your portfolio to maximize your returns under the current conditions. Plenty of growth stocks are safe bets to generate great numbers over the long haul, regardless of what happens with COVID-19 in the next year or two. Three stocks that can be solid investments to hang on to for years, possibly even decades, are DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and FedEx (NYSE: FDX).

  • When the Delta Surge Could End, and What Comes Next

    In the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the number of new cases has dropped sharply from the late July peak.

  • Velodyne Stock Could More Than Triple From Here, Says Oppenheimer

    Wall Street analysts often tell investors to shut out near-term noise and focus on a stock’s long-term prospects instead. It’s a piece of advice reiterated by Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch following Velodyne Lidar’s (VLDR) latest quarterly results. “While VLDR's 2Q21 results were below expectations,” the 5-star analyst said, “We believe the company continues to progress on setting the foundation of long-term growth and technology leadership.” Revenue in the quarter hit $13.6 million, not only down b

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying For These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

    Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort — and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the...

  • What to Expect When Nio Reports Earnings

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Barstool Owner Ignores Net Gaming Revenues in $2B Score Purchase

    Penn National Gaming recently announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy Score Media and Gaming for around $2 billion ($34/share, +87% premium to prior day’s close). Unlike most recent sports betting mergers and acquisitions, though, this deal does not appear to be about user acquisition within the burgeoning U.S. market. “Barstool […]

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 110% to 393% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on the highest price target issued by a Wall Street investment bank or analyst, the following five growth stocks are expected to return 110% to as much as 393% to shareholders. The first rapidly growing stock with abundant upside, at least according to investment firm D.A. Davidson, is cryptocurrency brokerage and ecosystem Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). If the lofty $650 price target set by D.A. Davidson comes to fruition, Coinbase would deliver gains of 152% to its shareholders, relative to where it closed this past weekend.

  • An Uber-backed aerospace company looking to make flying taxis a reality by 2024 leaps 15% in its stock-market debut

    Joby displayed a prototype of its distinctive five-seater aircraft, brought in from California, outside the NYSE for its public debut.