    Gates Industrial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    DENVER (AP) _ Gates Industrial Corp. (GTES) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $22.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

    The manufacturer of power transmission and fluid power systems posted revenue of $576.5 million in the period.

    Gates Industrial shares have declined 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.14, a rise of 14% in the last 12 months.

