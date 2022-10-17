Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) shareholders have endured a 38% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. For example, the Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) share price is down 38% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 25%. The silver lining (for longer term investors) is that the stock is still 4.2% higher than it was three years ago.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, Gates Industrial had to report a 4.2% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 38% is actually more than the EPS drop. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Gates Industrial shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 38%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 25%, likely weighing on the stock. Investors are up over three years, booking 1.4% per year, much better than the more recent returns. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Gates Industrial better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Gates Industrial you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

