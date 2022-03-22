Gates man charged in fatal shooting on Bay Street

A Gates man has been accused of shooting two men, one fatally, on Bay Street in mid-March according to Rochester police.

Lt. Michael Perkowski of the Rochester Police Department said that officers were called to 859 Bay St. around 12:45 a.m. on March 12 to investigate a shooting and found Chad Wilson, 45, of Rochester gravely wounded, as he was shot several times in the upper body.

Wilson was rushed by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he underwent surgery. He died from his injuries five days later, on St. Patrick’s Day, Perkowski said.

The second man injured in the shooting, 48-year-old Jerome Mason of Rochester, was taken to Strong by private vehicle. He was treated and released several days later, according to police.

On Monday, police arrested Jackie Robinson, 43, of Gates in connection with the incident. Robinson was charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, Perkowski said,

Robinson is scheduled to be arraigned in City Court on Tuesday morning.

Sixteen homicides have occurred within Rochester so far in 2022. Half of those killings occurred in the last two weeks, since March 8, according to RPD's Open Data Portal.

Contact Victoria Freile at vfreile@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @vfreile and Instagram @vfreile. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Jackie Robinson charged in death of Chad Wilson in Rochester NY