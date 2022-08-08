Gates man sentenced to 35 years in prison for child exploitation

According to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, John Anthony DiMolfetto, 39, created dozens of profiles online and texting accounts to manipulate children as young as 7 years old for nearly a decade.

A Gates man on Monday was sentenced to 35 years in prison for exploiting children online.

According to the Linn County Sheriff's Office, John Anthony DiMolfetto, 39, created dozens of profiles online and texting accounts to manipulate children as young as 7 years old for nearly a decade.

He was found guilty on 23 counts involving online sexual exploitation of children on Wednesday. DiMolfetto will spend a total of 35 years and 10 months in prison.

Investigators believe DiMolfetto exploited or attempted to exploit over 300 children across the U.S. in the six months before his arrest in May 2020.

DiMolfetto has been held in Linn County Jail since his arrest.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon man sentenced for exploiting children online for nearly 10 years