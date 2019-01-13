How Do Gateway Distriparks Limited’s (NSE:GDL) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers?

Today we are going to look at Gateway Distriparks Limited (NSE:GDL) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Gateway Distriparks:

0.047 = ₹544m ÷ (₹12b – ₹900m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Gateway Distriparks has an ROCE of 4.7%.

Check out our latest analysis for Gateway Distriparks

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Is Gateway Distriparks’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In this analysis, Gateway Distriparks’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 6.1% average reported by the Infrastructure industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Independently of how Gateway Distriparks compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~7.7% available in government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

Gateway Distriparks’s current ROCE of 4.7% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 15% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

NSEI:GDL Last Perf January 13th 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Gateway Distriparks.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Gateway Distriparks’s ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Gateway Distriparks has total assets of ₹12b and current liabilities of ₹900m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 7.5% of its total assets. Gateway Distriparks has a low level of current liabilities, which have a negligible impact on its already low ROCE.