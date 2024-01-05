Gateway High School students build loaner life jacket stations

Gateway High School students, from left, Quinton Molnar, Devin Shannon and Christian Champ, help their carpentry teacher, J.T. Schurr drop off a life jacket loaner station at Lovers Key State Park on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. The station was built by the students at Gateway High School in partnership with Lee Health and others. Tina Fleming, a injury prevention specialist with Safe Kids Worldwide at Golisano Children's Hospital secured grants to get six stands built. Two are already placed. The stations offer life jackets to those who need them while visiting area beaches. Several Life jacket stands were lost in Hurricane Ian. It also offers the students to practice a trade they may be interested in pursing after high school.

Gateway High School carpentry class students are building life jacket loaner stations for distribution on Southwest Florida beaches.

Students and teacher J.T. Schurr dropped off Thursday one of six stations at Lovers Key State Park in Fort Myers Beach.

Tina Fleming, a injury prevention specialist with Safe Kids Worldwide at Golisano Children's Hospital in Fort Myers, received grants to rebuild the stations that were lost in Hurricane Ian.

She reached out to the carpentry class at the Fort Myers high school to get the stations built. The Children's Miracle Network, Safe Kids of Southwest Florida and others also contributed.

The stations offer a loaner life jacket for visitors who need them.

The previous stations were wiped out in Hurricane Ian in 2022. In total, six stations will be placed on Southwest Florida waterways.

According to the myflfamilies.com, 92 children died of drowning in the state in 2023.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Carpentry students from Gateway High build loaner life jacket stations