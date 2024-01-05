Gateway High School students build loaner life jacket stations

Hopefully your fantasy league has wrapped up by now given the chaos and uncertainty that Week 18 brings. With that said, there's still plenty of intriguing storylines in the regular season finale. Matt Harmon and Jorge Martin go game-by-game to identify which matchups to binge, stream and skip in Week 18.
A group of family members related to children and teens who overdosed on fentanyl sued Snapchat maker Snap last year, accusing the social media company of facilitating illicit drug deals involving fentanyl, a synthetic opioid many times deadlier than heroin. The parents and family members involved in the lawsuit are being represented by the Social Media Victims Law Center, a firm that specializes in civil cases against social media companies in order to make them "legally accountable for the harm they inflict on vulnerable users." The lawsuit, originally filed in 2022 and amended last year, alleges that executives at Snap "knew that Snapchat’s design and unique features, including disappearing messages... were creating an online safe haven for the sale of illegal narcotics."
CES 2024 will be here before we know it, taking over Las Vegas with throngs of crowds, booths full of products and a lot of companies making claims about how AI is improving their offerings. As noted in our CES preview, though the conference has had its ups and downs of late, it’s increasingly become an opportunity for startups to capture attention while all eyes are drawn to the bigger budget announcements from the likes of Samsung, Sony and Nvidia.
The EV startup spent much of December aiming to meet an internal sales goal of between 100 and 200 vehicles a day in North America, where the bulk of its inventory and sales efforts are. Fisker fell well below that target, often selling just one to two dozen of its Ocean SUVs a day here, according to the documents, which were provided by a source who was granted anonymity due to the sensitivity of the information. Fisker is delivering its SUVs in a number of European countries, and contract manufacturer Magna Steyr builds them in Austria.