Gateway Lounge hosting fundraiser for victims in alleged arson case

The Gateway Lounge is hosting a fundraiser for a Sioux Falls family after they lost their home and many of their belongings in a house fire a Harrisburg man is charged with setting intentionally.

"Beers for Bucknells," set from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, will support John and Mary Bucknell, who returned from Ohio on Aug. 21 "to find their home of 35 years broken into and destroyed," according to a flyer for the event.

The event will include $20 for all you can drink, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and a $50 raffle for a 5-piece firepit set that was donated by Combined Pool and Spa.

A flyer for Beers for Bucknells

Nathan Eiesland has been arrested on charges including arson, burglary, theft and aggravated assault in both Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, following a fire reported on Aug. 21

Officials say Eiesland took vehicles, firearms, collectable coins and more from the home, setting fire to one of the vehicles.

