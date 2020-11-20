Gateway Outdoor Advertising Awarded Contract For Advertising On The City Of Pittsburgh Transit Shelters And Street Furniture

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Outdoor Advertising is pleased to announce their recent award and partnership with The City of Pittsburgh for Transit Shelter, and Street Furniture Advertising. The partnership includes the exclusive advertising rights throughout the City of Pittsburgh for up to 20 years.

As part of the new contract Gateway Outdoor Advertising will manage advertising, maintenance, and upgrading on over 200 existing locations, and expand to 50+ new locations. The partnership will generate revenue for The City of Pittsburgh and its subsidiaries and help to improve the overall experience for transit ridership and residence of Pittsburgh.

Gateway Outdoor Advertising currently has exclusive advertising partnerships with 25 Transit Agencies in Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia. Gateway also offers billboard advertising in Detroit, MI and poster and convenience store advertising in 48 States on over 50,000 locations.

Founded in 1937, Gateway has 14 offices in the US servicing markets throughout the United States with Transit, Shelter and OOH media

