Gateway Pundit's Jordan Conradson pushed girlfriend, broke furniture, court records reveal

Jordan Conradson sells Trump T-shirts at the "Silent No More Red Wave Vehicle Parade," hosted by Colleen Mahoney and Paul Alan Carver Jr. on Sept. 6, 2020, in Phoenix. Attendees of this event gathered to show their support of President Trump and the Republican Party.

Court records revealed new details on the arrest of Gateway Pundit writer Jordan Conradson, who is suspected of assaulting a young woman.

On April 3 around 1 a.m. Conradson pushed his girlfriend to the ground and shoved some items off desks, breaking a printer, court records state. He also began upturning furniture and broke a bed frame.

The woman suffered a minor injury, according to court records. It's unclear what brought officers to the scene, but records indicate there have been previous calls about Conradson and the woman.

When officers tried to detain Conradson, he pulled away from them and refused commands, according to court records.

The writer of Gateway Pundit — a website described by PolitiFact as conservative with a high number of false claims posted — was booked and faces domestic violence charges of intentional and knowingly assault on the young woman. He pleaded not guilty, court documents show.

Conradson was also arrested on one count of criminal damage to another person's property. He was released and is set to appear at the Phoenix Municipal Court on May 27.

The Arizona Republic reached out to Conradson, his lawyer and the Gateway Pundit for comment, but received no response.

According to court documents, Conradson was released with conditions that prohibit him from harassing, threatening or initiating contact with the woman or consume alcohol. He cannot harass witnesses — although it is not clear if there were any — or the arresting officers.

