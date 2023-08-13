Gathering turns violent: Suspect shoots at five cars, striking two men

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office states that around 8:00 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to 2200 Emerson Street because of calls about a person shot.

An adult male in his twenties had been shot in the leg and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later another man, this victim was said to be in his forties, transported himself to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

JSO’s initial investigation determined there was a gathering at 2300 Gattis Lane when an unidentified suspect began shooting, striking five vehicles and the two victims.

There is no suspect description currently.

Robbery and Violent Crimes Detectives are on the scene, and it is an ongoing investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.