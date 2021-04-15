When you find a gator in the house and have a mop handy, there’s only one thing to do

Howard Cohen
·3 min read

The Swiffer floor mopping product promises to “Trap + Lock” on its packaging. But we bet Procter & Gamble never envisioned the wet mops could be used for alligator removal.

But that’s apparently what happened in Tampa on Sunday for Realtor Sazan Powers and her neighbor Erika Venza.

In her profession, Powers helps people move in. This time, she helped a Florida critter move out.

On April 11, Powers posted a Facebook Live video, marked it “gator shenanigans” and has seen the thing go viral.

But the baby gator — about two feet in length according to a report in WKMG Click Orlando — gave that Swiffer “Trap + Lock” promise some challenge.

For nearly 20 minutes the pair plotted ways to get the alligator from the house, where it had wandered in through an open sliding glass door. They wanted it to go out to the backyard, where it was pouring.

You’d think the little gator would have preferred the wet grass outside and the nearby pond to the wet mop Powers was wielding while streaming her video, but gators have their own minds.

“I don’t want to hurt it,” Powers says as she nudges the mop closer to the intruder who was, by now, in a corner and hissing and biting at the nagging Swiffer mop handle.

“It’s so cute,” Powers says at one point in the video. The gator didn’t take to flattery. Hiss, it responded.

Coaxing wasn’t helping too much, either. “Keep moving, bro” didn’t seem to faze the four-legged Sunshine State resident.

At some point, both women perched on a table, armed with a phone with a trapper on the other end and a mop handle in the other hand, finally coaxed the gator out of the house. The relieved pair watch the alligator wander out into the rain, and head toward the pond.

“Welcome to Florida,” the women say in the video clip after the ordeal — addressing the gator or their viewers.

“They should be glad that the mother did not come to look for him,” someone posted on the Facebook post’s thread Thursday.

Gators are in the “courtship season” according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The period starts in early April, with mating generally happening in May and June. So encounters between people and wandering alligators tend to be common at this time of year.

Not surprisingly, Tampa Bay’s Creative Loafing reported “Tampa’s horny gators have arrived” on April 8 when recalling how Fish and Wildlife trappers had to remove a 10-foot, 2-inch beast from under a car in a Tampa apartment complex parking lot on March 31.

That one must have wanted to get a jump start on the season.

A Swiffer wet cloth product, manufactured by Procter &amp; Gamble, promises to &#x00201c;Trap + Lock&#x00201d; dirt from floors.
A Swiffer wet cloth product, manufactured by Procter & Gamble, promises to “Trap + Lock” dirt from floors.

As for Swiffer, no word yet on whether the company plans to add any references to gators to its “Trap + Lock” claim on its packaging but maybe we should have figured all along the product could work. The wipes, after all, are marketed inside a gator green wrapping.

Recommended Stories

  • Husky owner makes viewing holes in fence for inquisitive dogs

    These funny pictures show four huskies poking eyes and noses through their owner's gate - using holes he made for them to watch the world go by. The curious Siberian huskies have become quite an attraction peering out at passers-by in their hometown of St Neots, Cambs. Their eyes and noses are often seen all in a row - looking out the little 'Mickey Mouse' holes at the bottom of the gates.

  • Sydney man finds snake in lettuce bought at supermarket

    Alex White thought he was watching a huge worm writhing in plastic-wrapped lettuce he’d just brought home from a Sydney supermarket — until a snake tongue flicked. It was a venomous pale-headed snake that authorities say made an 870-kilometer (540-mile) journey to Sydney from a packing plant in the Australian city of Toowoomba wrapped in plastic with two heads of cos lettuce. The refrigerated supermarket supply chain likely lulled the cold-blooded juvenile into a stupor until White bought the lettuce at an inner-city ALDI supermarket on Monday evening and rode his bicycle home with salad and snake in his backpack.

  • Woman stuns TikTok with 'deeply unhinged' pandemic hobby: 'Why am I collecting them?'

    TikTokers are revealing the most "unhinged" things they started doing during the pandemic, and the answers are delightful. The post TikTokers are revealing their most ‘unhinged’ quarantine behavior appeared first on In The Know.

  • Video Shows Woman in China Attacking Boss With a Mop After He Sent Her Lewd Texts

    A government worker in China attacked her boss with a mop while he was in his office after he had sent her several unwanted lewd text messages.

  • Man shocked by wife’s ‘unacceptable’ financial decision: ‘Selfish and mean’

    She left her husband at a restaurant when he was unable to pay.

  • Iowa farmers await fate of California animal cruelty proposition

    In the coming weeks, Iowa farmers should find out whether or not they'll have to comply with a proposition approved by California voters to prohibit sales of pork, eggs and veal that do not meet certain production standards.Details: Proposition 12 takes effect next year and generally prohibits an animal from being confined in a manner that prevents lying down, standing up or fully extending its limbs. The proposition:Requires at least 24 square feet of space per sow. (The typical is currently between 16-18, according to the National Pork Producers Council.)Prohibits breeding stalls, often a metal enclosure that a sow can be kept in for weeks after delivery.Mandates cage-free housing systems for egg-laying hens.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The latest: There are multiple ongoing legal challenges. Iowa is one of 20 states that filed a brief last year in support of one lawsuit that challenges the proposition as an unconstitutional California power grab.Critics — including the National Pork Producers Council — warned in court Wednesday that the standards are arbitrary and will cost Iowa farmers millions of dollars in lost sales and compliance costs, raising prices for consumers.Advocates counter that the freedom-of-movement standards are reasonable.The big picture: With nearly 40 million residents, California is a key market for Iowa farmers. Iowa farmers would generally need to conform to California’s standards to continue to do business there if the proposition isn’t struct down in the courts.What's next: Court rulings are expected in the coming weeks.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Otter pup tastes first fish at U.S. zoo

    A video shared on social media showed the male pup, born on January 20, tasting his first fish.The staff decided to hand rear the pup as his mother Charlotte wasn't providing Pascal with the proper nourishment he needed, Brookfield Zoo told Reuters in an email.Pascal will remain with the animal care team until he is weaned and will be reintroduced to his parents Charlotte and Benny once he is ready, the zoo said in a description associated with the video.

  • Woman baffles TikTok with ‘amazing’ hack for fixing scratched floors: ‘’Who on earth figured that out?’

    A woman is going viral on TikTok after showing how you can use nuts to fix scratches on your floor.

  • Cops Almost Seized A Guy’s Ferrari 308 GTS On Accident

    It had been owned by someone infamous before…

  • Only Amazon Prime members can score these secret deals — starting at just $10

    Did you know that Amazon has a hush-hush section with incredible deals? We found some coveted stuff for up to 70 percent off!

  • Mysterious goat appears in Death Valley National Park. That’s bad news, rangers say

    You shouldn’t see a goat during your visit to the park, rangers said.

  • Man, woman were arguing in Fort Worth freeway when car struck, killed her, police say

    They were arguing in their vehicle before it crashed, and they got out and continued the argument in the road, police said.

  • Lawmakers fighting like cats and dogs? Not over this bill

    Nine lives notwithstanding, killing a cat in a hit-and-run soon could become illegal in New Hampshire. New Hampshire was ahead of the pack when it passed a law nearly 40 years ago that requires drivers who injure or kill dogs to notify police or the animals’ owners, or else face a $1,000 fine. It is unclear why cats and other pets were left out, but the state Legislature is currently considering an expansion that would give cats and canines equal standing.

  • Allison Janney Reveals Why Mom Producers Weren't Pleased About Her Recent Hair Transformation

    Allison Janney has been rocking a noticeably different look lately, and Mom producers apparently weren't too thrilled about it at first. Watch her explain the awkward situation.

  • The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

    It was only natural that I documented just about every moment of the beautiful life of Becs, as my wife, Marisa, and I called her. Harder, much harder, was documenting her illness and death from a rare and extremely aggressive form of bone cancer. The time she hugged her teddy bear Snuggles tight as she slept in her hospital room in the middle of a terrible series of procedures we hoped could save her.

  • Two to a bed in Delhi hospital as India's COVID crisis spirals

    Gasping for air, two men wearing oxygen masks share a bed in a government hospital in India's capital New Delhi, victims of the country's growing COVID-19 crisis. At Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP), one of India's largest COVID-only facilities with more than 1,500 beds, a stream of ambulances ferried patients to the overflowing casualty ward on Thursday.

  • The Essential Oil That Fights Bacteria, Decongests, and Helps You Focus

    It does it all.

  • African bush viper — a snake with no known antivenom — bites San Diego Zoo employee

    The snake involved was an African bush viper. There is no known antivenom for their bites.

  • Hawaii beach closed as sharks attack whale carcass

    Beachgoers in Hawaii were warned to stay out of the water Tuesday after three large tiger sharks were seen feeding on the decomposing carcass of a Humpback whale. (April 14)

  • Man finds toddler walking alone along I-45 feeder

    Dominique Edwards said he saw a car swerve, and when he realized they were dodging a child, he immediately stopped to help.