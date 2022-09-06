Gator hunting season leads to startling sight traveling on I-95, Florida photo shows

A Florida motorist traveled Interstate 95 with an alligator tied to the bumper over Labor Day weekend, and social media has questions ... lots of questions.

It happened Saturday, Sept. 3, and interstate traveler Karen Kress reports she was among those in 70-mph traffic behind the hog-tied reptile.

She shared a startling photo of the scene on Facebook, showing the large alligator was almost double the width of the vehicle (forcing the driver to fold its tail around).

The identity of the driver is unknown, but it was likely a hunter participating in Florida’s alligator season, which runs Aug. 15-Nov. 1.

Alligators average 10 feet in Florida, which makes them tough to put inside any vehicle. They also tend to smell like swamps.

Kress posted the photo with a tongue-in-cheek invitation: “I’m accepting suggested captions.”

Thousands have responded, due in part to shares by TV stations such as WKMG. It reports the photo was taken southeast of Orlando in the Melbourne area.

The reactions have included every imaginable variation of “tailgator,” while others noted the hunter’s situation clearly defied Uber standards.

“Well it’s not going in the cab,” Andrew Armbruster wrote on Facebook.

“Clearly, that wasn’t going to fit in the passenger compartment,” Robert Lockwood posted.

The photo also riled animal rights activists, some of whom called it animal cruelty. Others questioned whether it was an elaborate hoax by the driver.

“Is that an actual real gator, or a pool float?” Erin McGirt Chantry asked.

“That gator does not look real!” Kristine Tragesser posted.

Kress says she got close enough to take a good look at the alligator, and she reports it was “totally real.”

Florida issues 7,000 alligator hunting permits annually to help control a population that has topped 1.3 million, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Alligators are found in all 67 of the state’s counties.

Wildlife director loses arm in Florida alligator attack — his 2nd attack in 10 years

Alligator found in student drop-off line at Florida school. Deputy jumps on its back

‘Horrific smell’ leads to discovery of large alligator skeleton in Florida swamp