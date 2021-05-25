Gatorade, cookies and secret Peloton? White House reveals Biden’s day but keeps quiet on controversial bike

President Joe Biden’s daily routine has been revealed by his nearest aids. (Getty Images)

President Joe Biden accidentally gave the world a glimpse into his daily routine, and it's very different from that of his predecessor President Donald Trump.

At a speech in Pittsburgh, he gave a little glimpse into an example of a rundown of his plan for the day, which included filming with the first lady, Jill Biden, and debriefs with Chief of Staff Ron Klain. Each completed task was noted with a checkmark.

According to The Washington Post, Mr Biden’s staffers say that the commander-in-chief loves routine, and his entails chocolate chip cookies, the sports drink Gatorade and prioritising his large Irish-Catholic family. All seven aides who spoke to The Post did so on condition of anonymity.

The president begins his day with a personal training session, usually with weights. No one would comment on whether Mr Biden’s daily exercise regime still involved a Peloton, the at-home spin class bike he famously used on the campaign trail.

Unlike Mr Trump, who would often live-tweet along with his daily Fox News sessions, Mr Biden is not a noted television fan but does watch the morning shows on CNN and MSNBC while exercising.

Alongside this, aides give the president an edited montage of the important segments called ‘The Bulletin’ and a special effort is made to include stories from his two home states, Delaware and Pennsylvania, with clippings from local papers.

After carrying his briefcase over to the Oval Office, he and Vice President Kamala Harris and relevant officials are given a security briefing. Then, depending on the day, he has a one-on-one with Cabinet members, such as Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

When in meetings with his advisers, the structure is loose, with the president declaring what he wants to discuss, and going from there.

People like Senate Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy critique Mr Biden for having a much lighter touch when it comes to governing.

“At no time, having known Joe Biden for quite some time, does he have the energy of Donald Trump,” Rep. McCarthy said on Fox News in early May.

"But at no time, having known Joe Biden for quite some time, does he have the energy of Donald Trump. We both know it. Donald Trump didn't need to sleep five hours a night" -- Kevin McCarthy to Hannity pic.twitter.com/LKSKLUoC8E — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 15, 2021

Biden aides dismissed McCarthy’s critique, explaining the current occupant of the Oval office was a calmer leader than his predecessor, with Senator Christopher Coons telling The Post that Mr Biden “just crosses his arms, puts his chin in his hand and then just listens”.

In keeping with the tradition started by President Barack Obama, Mr Biden opts to have a weekly catch up lunch with his vice president.

While his reported usual lunch tends to be a healthy chicken salad, Mr Biden has a major sweet tooth, loving chocolate chip cookies and saltwater taffy, a Delaware delicacy. In meetings, Mr Biden has snacks on hand that he personally carries, like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

A faithful adviser to Mr Biden told The Post, “He has the tastes of a 5-year-old.”

As it been well reported that the Bidens love their dogs, the president has a habit of sneaking out to play with his rescue German Shepards Champ and Major in the Rose Garden or on the South Lawn.

Another tradition brought over from the Obama administration, he leaves each workday with several letters from Americans. Mr Obama would pen responses, but instead of this, Mr Biden prefers to meet with the writers.

One mother, Amanda Patillo, 45, a court transcriber from Atlanta, was touched to hear about the ways he honours those who have lost their lives to Covid-19 by carrying a card in his pocket with the death toll.

“I lost someone very close to me, my uncle Bobby. He was 73 and very much like my father,” she wrote. “All these lives mattered. And you caring about all these lives really means something.”

After receiving the letter, she met Mr Biden and his wife, who he reportedly refers to as “Jilly”, at Emery College, and he expressed sympathy for her loss.

He is known to drop in on staffers at their desk, especially if they are having a hard time and he wants to check in.

Senator Coons told The Post about the importance of Mr Biden’s family, how he puts them first, sharing an anecdote, “He’s vice president, we’re in the middle of a conversation about my running for the Senate in 2010, we’re in mid-sentence” – when Mr Biden’s phone rang with a call from his family. “In one fluid motion, he stands up, opens the phone and walks away,” and said that similar happened during his own run for President in 2020. Apparently, he also loves a lengthy voicemail from his grandchildren.

Each night, Mr Biden returns to the presidential residence between 6 pm and 7 pm, and according to aides he is a “night owl” and works late.

Every night, he is believed to call his son Hunter Biden, who struggles with addiction issues. Mr Biden famously has lost a number of family members, his first wife Neilia and daughter died in a car crash in 1972, and his son Beau died of cancer in 2015.

