Gatorade, cookies and secret Peloton? White House reveals Biden’s day but keeps quiet on controversial bike

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Clara Hill
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;President Joe Biden&#x002019;s daily routine has been revealed by his nearest aids.&lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images)

President Joe Biden’s daily routine has been revealed by his nearest aids.

(Getty Images)

President Joe Biden accidentally gave the world a glimpse into his daily routine, and it's very different from that of his predecessor President Donald Trump.

At a speech in Pittsburgh, he gave a little glimpse into an example of a rundown of his plan for the day, which included filming with the first lady, Jill Biden, and debriefs with Chief of Staff Ron Klain. Each completed task was noted with a checkmark.

According to The Washington Post, Mr Biden’s staffers say that the commander-in-chief loves routine, and his entails chocolate chip cookies, the sports drink Gatorade and prioritising his large Irish-Catholic family. All seven aides who spoke to The Post did so on condition of anonymity.

The president begins his day with a personal training session, usually with weights. No one would comment on whether Mr Biden’s daily exercise regime still involved a Peloton, the at-home spin class bike he famously used on the campaign trail.

Unlike Mr Trump, who would often live-tweet along with his daily Fox News sessions, Mr Biden is not a noted television fan but does watch the morning shows on CNN and MSNBC while exercising.

Alongside this, aides give the president an edited montage of the important segments called ‘The Bulletin’ and a special effort is made to include stories from his two home states, Delaware and Pennsylvania, with clippings from local papers.

After carrying his briefcase over to the Oval Office, he and Vice President Kamala Harris and relevant officials are given a security briefing. Then, depending on the day, he has a one-on-one with Cabinet members, such as Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

When in meetings with his advisers, the structure is loose, with the president declaring what he wants to discuss, and going from there.

People like Senate Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy critique Mr Biden for having a much lighter touch when it comes to governing.

“At no time, having known Joe Biden for quite some time, does he have the energy of Donald Trump,” Rep. McCarthy said on Fox News in early May.

Biden aides dismissed McCarthy’s critique, explaining the current occupant of the Oval office was a calmer leader than his predecessor, with Senator Christopher Coons telling The Post that Mr Biden “just crosses his arms, puts his chin in his hand and then just listens”.

In keeping with the tradition started by President Barack Obama, Mr Biden opts to have a weekly catch up lunch with his vice president.

While his reported usual lunch tends to be a healthy chicken salad, Mr Biden has a major sweet tooth, loving chocolate chip cookies and saltwater taffy, a Delaware delicacy. In meetings, Mr Biden has snacks on hand that he personally carries, like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

A faithful adviser to Mr Biden told The Post, “He has the tastes of a 5-year-old.”

As it been well reported that the Bidens love their dogs, the president has a habit of sneaking out to play with his rescue German Shepards Champ and Major in the Rose Garden or on the South Lawn.

Another tradition brought over from the Obama administration, he leaves each workday with several letters from Americans. Mr Obama would pen responses, but instead of this, Mr Biden prefers to meet with the writers.

One mother, Amanda Patillo, 45, a court transcriber from Atlanta, was touched to hear about the ways he honours those who have lost their lives to Covid-19 by carrying a card in his pocket with the death toll.

“I lost someone very close to me, my uncle Bobby. He was 73 and very much like my father,” she wrote. “All these lives mattered. And you caring about all these lives really means something.”

After receiving the letter, she met Mr Biden and his wife, who he reportedly refers to as “Jilly”, at Emery College, and he expressed sympathy for her loss.

He is known to drop in on staffers at their desk, especially if they are having a hard time and he wants to check in.

Senator Coons told The Post about the importance of Mr Biden’s family, how he puts them first, sharing an anecdote, “He’s vice president, we’re in the middle of a conversation about my running for the Senate in 2010, we’re in mid-sentence” – when Mr Biden’s phone rang with a call from his family. “In one fluid motion, he stands up, opens the phone and walks away,” and said that similar happened during his own run for President in 2020. Apparently, he also loves a lengthy voicemail from his grandchildren.

Each night, Mr Biden returns to the presidential residence between 6 pm and 7 pm, and according to aides he is a “night owl” and works late.

Every night, he is believed to call his son Hunter Biden, who struggles with addiction issues. Mr Biden famously has lost a number of family members, his first wife Neilia and daughter died in a car crash in 1972, and his son Beau died of cancer in 2015.

Read More

Biden and Putin to meet in Geneva on 16 June

Biden doubles extreme weather funding amid warnings of severe hurricane season

Hundreds of ex-Biden staffers call on him to help end Israel’s ‘occupation, blockade and settlement expansion’

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Totally unacceptable’: Popular public beach at Lake Norman to remain closed for now

    There aren’t enough lifeguards, Meck Park and Rec says. Where can beach lovers go for a swim?

  • Jenna Bush Hager Shared an Emotional Message on Instagram After Crying on 'Today'

    Hoda's motherhood story moved Jenna (and all of us!) to tears.

  • Kourtney Kardashian Masters the ‘Rock-Chick’ Aesthetic in a Lace Top, Distressed Jeans, a Fur Coat & Combat Boots

    Kourtney Kardashian is one edgy woman.

  • Ramdev: Doctors furious over yoga guru's insulting Covid remark

    A video of Baba Ramdev mocking patients for trying to find oxygen went viral earlier this month.

  • Pro-Democracy Activists in Belarus Sentenced to Prison

    A group of pro-democracy activists in Belarus were sentenced to prison on May 25 over involvement in political demonstrations, according to local media reports.Reports said Belarusian Christian Democracy party leader Paval Sevyarynets and European Belarus civil campaign coordinator Yauhen Afnahel were both sentenced to seven years in prison for “organizing mass riots.” Other defendants included activists, a blogger, and a Telegram channel administrator.Protests erupted in Belarus in 2020 over the widely disputed re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko, who has led the country since 1994.Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty provided this footage and said it shows defendants chanting “Belarus will be free!” during the sentencing at a regional court in the city Mahilyou on May 25. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful

  • NC Catholic priest, diagnosed with rare brain disease just last month, dies at age 53

    The cause was Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, a neurodegenerative disorder that the CDC distinguishes as “rapidly progressive and always fatal.”

  • The Surprising Reason Why You Could Get a Stroke

    When Luke Perry — our favorite "Beverly Hills 90210" heartthrob — died in 2019 of a stroke at age 52, the world was stunned. Messages from heartbroken fans and celebrities flooded the internet, with most of them saying that Luke was too young to die. Perry — who was survived by two kids, an ex-wife, fiancée, and his parents — was younger than many actors still in their prime. (Brad Pitt is 57!)But the sad truth is that a stroke—also known as a "brain attack"—can happen at any age. In fact, 15 percent of ischemic strokes happen to young adults and adolescents. If you think that you or those close to you are not at risk, think again. Stroke is the second leading cause of death worldwide. Each year, about 800,000 Americans suffer a stroke—with 185,000 dying as a result.That's not all: One in three American adults has high blood pressure— the leading cause of stroke—and only about half have it under control. With numbers this high, it's likely that you or your mother, brother, or your friend could have it, too.The good news is that risk factors for stroke are often preventable through healthy lifestyle choices, like managing high blood pressure, high cholesterol and maintaining a healthy weight. But recent studies have uncovered a surprising risk factor for stroke —one that you may not be aware of. It's quite common—and may shock you. Read our report and see what you can do about it. It could save your life.RELATED: Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Know It 1 Remind Me: What is a Stroke? A stroke happens when your brain suddenly stops receiving blood. In most cases (ischemic stroke), it is caused by obstruction of arteries leading to your brain. When it happens, your brain cells are cut off from their supply of oxygen and start to die. With brain cells, you are losing control over your memory and muscles.Strokes could be small (you can't feel your leg for some time) or large (you can be paralyzed on one of the sides of your body or lose the ability to speak). Some stroke survivors could recover, but most will carry some sort of incapacity after the attack. Let us repeat: it can happen to anyone and at any age.RELATED: The #1 Cause of Heart Attack, According to Science 2 And What Causes a Stroke Again? There are many factors that could put you at risk of stroke including high blood pressure, tobacco, heart disease, and diabetes. You may be surprised to learn that stroke can also be a complication of the flu or flu-related illness. Yes, you read it right: flu may lead to stroke. Columbia University researchers found that serious flu or flu-like symptoms led to a 40 percent increased risk of stroke in the two weeks following, as reported in two preliminary studies.Scientists in Scotland unearthed similar links in a small study, where they found that people were more likely to suffer a stroke in the month after having a respiratory virus. The studies investigated "flu-like illness," rather than confirmed flu cases, since so many people who come down with the flu don't get a confirmed diagnosis with a lab test. 3 Wait, Do You Mean a Regular Flu? Yep. Whether it be fever, fatigue, chills, cough or body aches, most of us have experienced a nasty flu at some point in our lives. Each year, between 3 percent and 11 percent of Americans will come down with influenza, or the flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For this past flu season, that number was between 37 million and 43 million.Most of us think of the flu as a mild—or sometimes-not-so-mild—annoyance that rears its aching head every autumn, but the flu can be a very dangerous disease. In the U.S. alone, more than 530,000 people were hospitalized with the flu or flu-related complications, according to the CDC. Of those, between 36,000 to 61,000 died. 4 So, Why is it Happening? In the Columbia University study, scientists analyzed data from nearly 31,000 people who were hospitalized due to suffering an ischemic stroke. Matching patient illness history with dates of patient strokes, researchers discovered that those who had suffered a flu-like illness faced a 40 percent increased risk of stroke in the following 15 days after being sick. While the risk is most significant in these two weeks, some "risk of stroke remains elevated for about … 365 days," said Dr. Philip Gorelick, professor at Michigan State University's Department of Translational Science and Molecular Medicine, in a video interview about the studies.We still don't know why it is happening. While there are numerous theories behind the flu-stroke link, no definitive rationale has been found to fully explain the association. Researchers suspect that the inflammation that accompanies the flu may play a role in the heightened risk.RELATED: 19 Ways You're Ruining Your Body, Say Health Experts 5 What I Can Do? The findings underscore the importance of getting a flu shot. "People should consider taking a flu shot. It's been shown in some other studies that if you take the flu shot, you're less likely to get a stroke," said Dr. Gorelick, referencing The New England Journal of Medicine findings that getting a flu shot can help reduce your risk of stroke by about 20 percent.Recommendation: Follow your doctor's advice and get the flu vaccine. Don't know where to go? Click on this link to find a place near you! And if you recently had the flu, pay attention to symptoms such as trouble talking, walking, or seeing. Check out these common signs of stroke to learn what to be on the lookout for. And to get through life at your healthiest, don't miss: This Supplement Can Raise Your Cancer Risk, Experts Say.

  • Trump tells court he has ‘absolute immunity’ over January 6

    Attorney for former president calls for Democrat’s lawsuit to be ‘firmly rejected’ over right to ‘absolute immunity’

  • Trump issues outrageous statement targeting Morning Joe host and his ‘blood-curdling psycho wife’

    Ex-president’s outburst appears to have been triggered by segment on the MSNBC breakfast show

  • Companion of detained journalist may face charges in Belarus

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Sofia Sapega, a Russian citizen who was detained along with Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich after their flight was diverted by a warplane to Minsk on Sunday, may face criminal charges in Belarus, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. The Belarus warplane intercepted a Ryanair passenger jet carrying Protasevich, a journalist critical of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, in an act denounced by Western powers as "state piracy".

  • U.S. agencies examine reports of early COVID-19 infections in Wuhan lab

    U.S. intelligence agencies are examining reports that researchers at a Chinese virology laboratory were seriously ill in 2019 a month before the first cases of COVID-19 were reported, according to U.S. government sources who cautioned that there is still no proof the disease originated at the lab. A still-classified U.S. intelligence report circulated during former President Donald Trump's administration alleged that three Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) researchers became so ill in November 2019 that they sought hospital care, sources familiar with U.S. intelligence reporting and analysis said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The virus first appeared in Wuhan and then spread worldwide.

  • George Floyd anniversary: Woman runs over protesters at march against police killing of Andrew Brown

    A woman in North Carolina was arrested on Monday after allegedly striking protesters marching against the police killing of Andrew Brown. Two Black women who were “peacefully protesting and exercising their constitutional rights” were hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Elizabeth City Police Department. The suspect, 41-year-old Lisa Michelle O’Quinn, was charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of careless and reckless driving, and one count of unsafe movement.

  • Manchin and Sinema challenge Senate GOP not to block Capitol riot commission

    Both senators oppose reforming filibuster as critical Democratic agenda items at risk

  • CDC investigates possible connection between mRNA vaccine, heart inflammation

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating whether several cases of myocarditis, which is the inflammation of the heart muscle, are linked to the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. There are only about a dozen or so cases reported after receiving one of the vaccines, but there's an ongoing investigation. No link has been established yet.

  • China ultramarathon: Severe weather kills 21 runners

    Freezing rain and winds hit a long-distance race in a mountainous tourist site in China.

  • Trump returns to Manhattan in the wake of New York AG announcing criminal investigation into his company

    Former president spotted on Fifth Avenue on Monday morning

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Meghan McCain reacts angrily as she is cut off for ad break while talking about Marjorie Taylor Greene antisemitism row

    ‘If Greene is the face of the Republicans, than the Squad are the face of the Democrats,’ says co-host in heated exchange

  • ‘Final destination’: Log pierces car windscreen in terrifying accident reminiscent of horror movie

    Video has gone viral, inspiring comparisons to the 2003 horror flick

  • The EU moves to isolate Belarus after the government diverted a flight carrying a Belarusian dissident

    Roman Protasevich's arrest drew international outrage as EU leaders condemned the forced grounding and called for his "immediate release."