Gatorland extends half-price deal for Florida residents, adds kids offer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gatorland has extended its half-price admission deal for Florida residents through the end of September, and it has added more to the offer. Floridians can bring in one child for free with each paying adult.

These tickets must be purchased at the South Orange Blossom Trail attraction, and proof of Florida residency is required. Admission is $16.50 during the half-off offer ($15.99 for ages 60 and up). The children who get in free with the offer are to be between the ages of 3 and 12. Tickets are normally $22.99 for a single-day ticket for children.

Gatorland features encounters with alligators and crocodiles, plus a free-flight aviary and petty zoo. The attraction has shows such as the Gator Jumparoo and Alligators, Legends of the Swamp. For additional charges, there are options including the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line and Stompin’ Gator Off-Road Adventure.

For more information, go to gatorland.com.

