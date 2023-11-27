Gatorland set for more Holiday Ho, Ho, Ho-down days

Gatorland is preparing for three weekends of its Holiday Ho, Ho, Ho-down celebration, beginning Saturday.

The longstanding South Orange Blossom Trail attraction will feature interactive characters such as Krampus Croc, the Florida Skunk Ape, who performs “Cryptid carols,” and Gator Claus on his swamp-ready sleigh of sorts.

The Ho-down also includes holiday displays, music, arts and crafts vendors and seasonal treats for purchase. It’s the fourth year for the event.

“Our Holiday Ho, Ho, Ho-Down has become a favorite family tradition for our visitors. It’s our goal to bring the holiday spirit to our guests in a way that only Gatorland can,” Mark McHugh, president and CEO of the attraction, said in a news release.

The Holiday Ho, Ho, Ho-down is scheduled for Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 and 17.

Gatorland’s Florida-resident discount remains in effect through the end of December. That half-price rate translates into $16.50 per person ($11.50 for ages 3-12). These tickets must be purchased at the admissions window at Gatorland, and proof of residency is required.

Gatorland hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

