Some Gattaca (LON:GATC) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 79% Share Price Drop

Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Imagine if you held Gattaca plc (LON:GATC) for half a decade as the share price tanked 79%. Furthermore, it's down 18% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Gattaca became profitable within the last five years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

In contrast to the share price, revenue has actually increased by 7.9% a year in the five year period. So it seems one might have to take closer look at the fundamentals to understand why the share price languishes. After all, there may be an opportunity.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Gattaca has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for Gattaca in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Gattaca's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for Gattaca shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 74%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Gattaca shareholders are up 3.8% for the year. But that was short of the market average. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 24% per year, over five years. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. Before forming an opinion on Gattaca you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

