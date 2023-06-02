Gatwick Airport: Police release image of man found dead in plane undercarriage

Police trying to identify a man found dead in the undercarriage of a plane at Gatwick Airport have released an e-fit image.

The discovery was made on board a Tui flight that had travelled from The Gambia's capital Banjul on 7 December.

Police are investigating the case in order to formally identify the man.

Det Insp Darren Lillywhite said: "Somewhere, this man will have relatives or loved ones who do not know what has happened to him."

Sussex Police is working in partnership with the High Commissioner for The Gambia, Interpol and HM Coroner.

'Tragic case'

Det Insp Lillywhite said the man is believed to be in his 20s or 30s.

"This was a tragic case," he said.

"We hope to be able to identify him for the purposes of an inquest to be held by HM Coroner, which may at least provide some answers and closure for those who knew him."

He said police are seeking contact from anyone in the UK that may have been expecting to meet a friend or family member who failed to arrive in December.

The 2,760-mile (4,444 km) journey from The Gambia to the UK usually takes about six and a half hours on a direct flight.

