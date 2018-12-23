Is GATX Corporation (GATX) A Good Stock To Buy?

Before we spend many hours researching a company, we'd like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. We would like to do so because the elite investors' consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX).

Is GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) going to take off soon? Prominent investors are in an optimistic mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions rose by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that GATX isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

We're going to take a look at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX).

How have hedgies been trading GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 10% from the second quarter of 2018. By comparison, 14 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in GATX heading into this year. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, GAMCO Investors held the most valuable stake in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX), which was worth $207.4 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was AQR Capital Management which amassed $37.6 million worth of shares. Moreover, Citadel Investment Group, Scopus Asset Management, and D E Shaw were also bullish on GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Consequently, key hedge funds were leading the bulls' herd. Scopus Asset Management, managed by Alexander Mitchell, established the biggest position in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX). Scopus Asset Management had $5.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Guy Shahar's DSAM Partners also made a $1.3 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The only other fund with a brand new GATX position is Jim Simons's Renaissance Technologies.