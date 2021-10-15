Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO): When Will It Breakeven?

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. With the latest financial year loss of US$6.4m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$5.7m, the US$25m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Gaucho Group Holdings' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Gaucho Group Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to some American Industrials analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$1.3m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 94%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Gaucho Group Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 4.1% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Gaucho Group Holdings, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Gaucho Group Holdings' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of pertinent factors you should further examine:

  1. Valuation: What is Gaucho Group Holdings worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Gaucho Group Holdings is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Gaucho Group Holdings’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

