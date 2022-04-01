Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO): Are Analysts Optimistic?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VINO) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. With the latest financial year loss of US$6.4m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$4.1m, the US$25m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Gaucho Group Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Check out our latest analysis for Gaucho Group Holdings

Gaucho Group Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to some American Industrials analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$1.3m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 101% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Gaucho Group Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 2.6% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Gaucho Group Holdings, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Gaucho Group Holdings' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important aspects you should further research:

Valuation: What is Gaucho Group Holdings worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Gaucho Group Holdings is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Gaucho Group Holdings’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.