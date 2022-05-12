Gauley Bridge man charged after shooting

May 11—A Gauley Bridge man is facing felony charges in Fayette County after a Tuesday night shooting.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies responded shortly after 10 p.m. on May 10 to a shots fired complaint in which witnesses could hear someone yelling for help. While en route, deputies were flagged down at the Alloy General Ambulance station. Deputies encountered a victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the neck. The victim was transported to Montgomery General Hospital, where more gunshot wounds on his body were discovered. The victim, whose wounds are serious, was able to identify the offender.

The offender was located in the immediate area and was taken into custody.

Barton R. DePaul, 57, of Gauley Bridge, is charged with the felony offenses of malicious wounding and attempted murder. He was transported to Southern Regional Jail where he is held as a pre-trial felon on $100,000 bail.

According to Fridley, the shooting occurred in the area of 228 Scrabble Creek Road, Gauley Bridge.

Assisting in the incident were the Smithers Police Department, Montgomery Police Department and Jan-Care Ambulance services.

The incident remains under investigation by the FCSD's Detective's Bureau.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.