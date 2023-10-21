Gautier moves to 3-0 in district with 34-7 win over East Central

It was unconventional, but the Gators made it work.

Gautier (5-3) pounded the visiting East Central Hornets (2-6, 0-3), 34-7, behind an explosive running game that moved it to 3-0 in district play.

The traditionally air raid Gators scored every touchdown on the ground and were led by a three-score performance from sophomore running back Solomon Baggett.

“First time in a while you’ve seen that. That’s crazy, ain’t it?” Gautier coach Marc High quipped on his team’s unorthodox outing.

Gautier melted clock and played suffocating defense — two hallmarks of the Hornets’ program — on its way to the second 3-0 start to region play in as many years for the Gators.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Baggett hit on touchdown runs of 40, 25 and 66 yards throughout the night. His final score came in the fourth quarter and all but sealed the Gators’ victory.

“Solomon is a great change-of-pace back, he’s quick in the hole,” High said. “Best thing is how shifty he is in the hole.”

Baggett is up to eight rushing touchdowns this year and already has more rushing yards than any Gator has had in a single season since 2018 and there’s still two regular season games left to play.

“I’m really just trusting in my O-line,” Baggett said. “Just making plays happen. Trusting the read and trusting in my O-line.”

Next man up

Limiting the typically lethal pass attack was an undisclosed arm injury to quarterback Trey Irving. For the second time this season, wide receiver Kelvin Beavers was called on to take the snaps.

While Beavers wasn’t responsible for a score, he succeeded in managing the offense and extending drives with his speed.

“Unbelievable,” High said of the job Beavers has done at quarterback. “I don’t know of many players who have 500 yards passing and receiving... And he’s got a kickoff return for a touchdown, so he’s been doing unbelievable.”

The senior has scored a touchdown in nearly every way in his career, whether it be through the air, on the ground or in kick return.

His versatility blends well with his focus on leading the team however he can.

“I’m just staying calm,” Beavers said. “Somebody has to get it done. When my number is called I just fill in as a good role for my team and be a good leader. I’m glad I got us to a win tonight.”

On this night, though, both Beavers and Baggett point to the other side of the ball as the key. The 2023 version of the Gator defense has been described by High as the fastest he’s coached.

Against a Hornet club that exclusively plays under center and relies heavily on the run, it was strength that won the day for GHS.

“Really, defense carried the game,” Baggett said.

“I give that game to the defense, for sure,” Beavers said.

Defensive linemen Angel Magee and surround cast limited ECHS to one three-yard touchdown run by quarterback Mason Prouty in the second quarter.

Freshman C.J. McCree came away with a crucial interception in the end zone in the third quarter that prevented the Hornets from cutting the Gators’ lead down to one score.

“Angel is special, he’s the strongest kid in 5A for a reason,” High said. “He gets after it... We’ve got a group on defense that we’re real proud of.”

Job’s not done

Gautier is in control of its own destiny in Region 4-5A with games against Stone and Laurel yet to be played.

The Gators are coming off their most successful season since 1999, but lost star quarterback Kaden Irving and his top two targets.

That hasn’t bothered those who remain, who are still hungry for the school’s first district title since 2008.

“Don’t underestimate us,” Beavers said.

Gautier faces the Stone Tomcats next week in the penultimate game of the year. The team is focused on going “1-0” and will need to maintain that philosophy with what lies ahead on the horizon: a likely winner-take-all match with Laurel on the road.

“We don’t need to get all excited about this win, we’re 0-0 right now,” Baggett said. “We just need to win the next game. We need to go 1-0 each week.”