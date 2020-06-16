I gave my Afro-Latino boyfriend the 'police talk' before visiting the US. After George Floyd's killing, I watched his baptism into American life.

Insider

After I moved to Cartagena, Colombia, I felt free in a way I didn't realize was possible growing up in predominantly white neighborhoods in the US.

But when I started dating my boyfriend, an Afro-Latino man from Colombia, I realized how different our life experiences were.

I had to give him the "police talk" before we visited my family in Florida, and I feared for his safety once we arrived a few months ago.

Now, following the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd, my instinct proved correct: it would have been irresponsible to not prepare an Afro-Latino man for what he may encounter in the US.

I was 9 years old the first time someone called me the n-word. She was a classmate, though her name escapes me now. I'll never forget the way she stood over me, spit out that hateful word, and then gleefully skipped away.

Two years later, I attended my first boy-girl party, a serious rite of passage for every sixth grader. It was also the first time I cried, wondering if the boys didn't "like like" me because of my skin. That feeling would follow me well into adulthood.

At 21, a police officer pulled me over one night and instructed me to get out of the car. I was alone, standing on the side of a deserted country road with only the spotlight from his car to illuminate my trembling body. "Do you have any warrants for your arrest?" My mind raced, thinking of all the ways he could hurt me with no one there to notice. "No," I said.

Stories like mine only scratch the surface, and they're certainly not unique to me

To grow up Black in the US is to be acutely aware of yourself and how others perceive you at all times. It wasn't until I left the US that I realized things didn't have to be this way.

Anti-Black racism may be a centuries-long, global pandemic, but unlike the US, few places purport a false narrative of democracy and freedom while actively upholding a brutal reality. Even fewer places see such deadly results from their racism. Knowing that brought me a sense of peace as I lived abroad.

Before last year, I had never thought of living in Colombia. But when a vacation fling turned into real romance, I packed my bags for Cartagena and moved in with my boyfriend Jhony.

Living in this city on the Caribbean coast liberated me in ways I didn't know possible. Racism, and especially colorism, certainly exist in Colombia. These wounds fester in every post-colonial country. But in Cartagena, for the first time in my life, my blackness made me part of the majority.

Walking around the city, I often found myself admiring how my skin became part of this beautiful mosaic of black and brown bodies. It fascinated me to simply blend in, to go entirely unnoticed until I let out my accented Spanish. I could exist in a way that my upbringing in predominantly white neighborhoods did not allow. In Cartagena, I felt light. To just be felt radical.

The more I learned about my boyfriend, the more I realized how much his life experiences differed from mine

The respectability politics, stereotypes, and fear of racially motivated hate or violence — these things didn't plague Jhony's existence in the same way as a Black man who grew up in the predominantly Black regions of Colombia.

A part of me felt jealous, but I also felt hopeful. Then came November.

Around this time, protests spread across Colombia in response to newly announced changes to the country's labor laws. The night before Cartagena's march, I watched Jhony prepare his protest sign, and we spoke about the fights between police and demonstrators in Bogota, Colombia's capital.

