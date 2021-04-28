He gave up his beloved dog when he lost his Florida home. Then came an unlikely reunion

Howard Cohen
·2 min read

Reunions can go several ways.

Here’s one that may make you misty. It’ll feel good.

On Tuesday, April 27, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay shared a love story on its Facebook page.

Seems a Tampa man had to make an “excruciating” decision but he did it out of love. He gave up his beloved pit bull terrier mix to the animal shelter on April 6 when he’d become homeless.

“He loved her dearly but knew he couldn’t care for her properly. Wanting the best for her, he brought her to us in hopes that she’d find a better life,” the post read

Turns out that better life seems to be theirs to share again.

“Dakota was a wonderful, friendly dog but, strangely, she didn’t get adopted,” the Humane Society said. “For weeks she waited and waited, and then today, a phone call. Her dad had gotten a job, found a new home and was calling us on the very slim chance that we still had his best girl.”

Here comes the have-yourself-an-ugly-cry moment.

“When we brought Dakota to her Dad she absolutely squealed with delight and ran straight into his arms. The young man was so overwhelmed with emotion that he began to cry. Let’s be real, so did we! It was a very heartwarming moment.”

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay shared a touching story on Facebook of the reunion between a man and his dog on April 27, 2021. Here, a happy Dakota, a pit bull terrier mix, reunites with his owner.
The reunion after three weeks was so touching many strangers posted offerings of doggie treats and other inquiries on how they could help. The shelter gave the man a new leash, collar, and six months of preventative medications for the dog.

“Dakota’s smile is all the thanks we need.”

As for the young man, the shelter didn’t name him but he’s been posting updates within the thread.

“She was my best friend for 6 years, hardest thing I’ve ever had to do was give her up and somehow nobody picked my angel,” Ryan Hamilton’s comment read.

#HappeningNow️ It was excruciating for Dakota's dad to give her to us, but he'd fallen on very difficult times and...

Posted by Humane Society of Tampa Bay on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

