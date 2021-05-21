They gave birth and love their children. And they want to remind you 'not all pregnant people are women.'

Grace Hauck, USA TODAY
·12 min read

CHICAGO – One-and-a-half-year-old Zayn Brady-Davis jumped up and down on her father's lap on a sunny park bench beside a model yacht pool on the South Side, where her father used to sit by the rocks and watch boat races as a kid.

"Jump! Jump!" Myles Brady-Davis whispered, lifting Zayn in the air before pulling her into a caress, punctuating it all with a kiss on the cheek.

Brady-Davis, who uses gender-neutral pronouns, is transmasculine and nonbinary. They were assigned female at birth but know themself to be masculine, and their gender identity falls outside the categories of man and woman. At the end of 2019, they gave birth to their first child, Zayn.

"Zayn is very energetic, outgoing, full of love and full of life," said Brady-Davis, 39, who works for LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Illinois. "She’s just an amazing child."

What does nonbinary mean? Stars like Demi Lovato, Elliot Page, Sam Smith identify as nonbinary

Brady-Davis is just one of many transgender, nonbinary and other gender-nonconforming people worldwide who have given birth. The topic gained public attention earlier this month when several U.S. lawmakers used the terms "pregnant people" and "birthing people" at a Congressional hearing, spurring critique from colleagues and a swirl of backlash on social media.

Myles Brady-Davis and their daughter, Zayn, sit by the Model Yacht Basin in Harold Washington Park in Hyde Park, Chicago on May 14, 2021.
Myles Brady-Davis and their daughter, Zayn, sit by the Model Yacht Basin in Harold Washington Park in Hyde Park, Chicago on May 14, 2021.

But at the heart of the issue is real families living ordinary lives – people who want to see their experiences reflected in the language used by lawmakers and medical professionals so they can ensure the health and safety of themselves and their loved ones.

"Building a family is a universal desire," said Trystan Reese, 38, an educator and consultant who trains medical professionals on LGBTQ inclusion.

Based in Portland, Oregon, Reese and his partner, Biff, adopted two kids, Hailey and Lucas, in 2016. The following year, Reese gave birth to his son, Leo.

"Families like mine, like ours – transgender families, LGBT families – we want the same things that everyone else does," Reese said.

'There's nothing to be fearful of': Parents and activists fight to keep transgender girls in school sports

'It's important we have technical accuracy'

About 5.6% of U.S. adults identify as LGBTQ, and 0.6% identify specifically as transgender, according to a Gallup poll released in February. Among Generation Z adults – those 18 to 23 – nearly 16% identify as LGBTQ, and about 2% identify as transgender.

"The reality is, hundreds and maybe thousands of transgender people like me have given birth all over the world over the last at least 21 years, that we know of," Reese said, referencing a friend he said gave birth "very quietly" decades ago.

In an effort to acknowledge that reality, several lawmakers used the terms "pregnant people" and "birthing people" at a Congressional hearing earlier this month on "America’s Black Maternal Health Crisis."

Trystan Reese and his son Leo, 3, read books together at home in Portland, Oregon, on May 16, 2021.
Trystan Reese and his son Leo, 3, read books together at home in Portland, Oregon, on May 16, 2021.

"I am committed to doing the absolute most to protect Black mothers, to protect Black babies, to protect Black birthing people and to save lives," Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., a nurse and mother of two, said, detailing her own experiences of neglect during pregnancy by doctors who she said dismissed her reports of pain. Both of her babies were born prematurely.

The U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rate among industrialized countries, according to the Commonwealth Fund, a private U.S.-based foundation. And Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For trans and nonbinary people, researchers say there's no good data yet.

Bush's inclusion of gender-neutral language at the hearing mirrored phrasing included in a series of bills introduced in recent months. The Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act of 2021 and the Maximizing Outcomes for Moms through Medicaid Improvement and Enhancement of Services (MOMMIES) Act, which aim to improve reproductive health outcomes among people of color, refer to "pregnant and postpartum individuals."

Laws have only recently started to include gender-neutral language, Reese said. Several state bills enacted in 2019 use gender-neutral language. And the pandemic has spurred some states to take a critical look at health care-related laws and update terminology, Reese said.

The Affordable Care Act, passed in 2010, did not use gender-neutral language, but it did prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex, which the Obama administration interpreted broadly. Last week, the Biden administration announced it would reverse Trump-era policy and protect transgender people against sex discrimination in health care once again.

"Until the ACA went into effect, it would have been, for example, very hard for me to get my insurance to cover my pregnancy expenses because if you are legally male in the system it would have been able to deny coverage," Reese said.

Several organizations that have endorsed the pending federal legislation – including Every Mother Counts, the Black Mamas Matter Alliance and In Our Own Voice: National Black Women's Reproductive Justice Agenda – told USA TODAY they support the inclusive language.

"We are attempting to get better reproductive health care for all people who can get pregnant and who can give birth. It’s really that simple," said Marcela Howell, president and CEO of In Our Own Voice. "Transgender and gender-nonconforming people are meeting a medical profession that doesn’t understand how to treat them in the same way the medical profession doesn’t necessarily listen to Black women who complain about issues around their pregnancy."

Some lawmakers, however, have taken issue with the language. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., who spoke at the Congressional hearing, later reacted to the terminology.

"'Birthing people' – you mean women or moms? The left is so woke they're stripping from women the one thing that only we can do," Mace wrote May 6.

Mace's office did not respond to USA TODAY requests for further comment.

Monica McLemore, a nurse and professor at the University of California, San Francisco who studies reproductive health, rights, and justice, said she was "happy and impressed" by Bush’s words. McLemore said she cried and nodded along as she watched Bush's testimony live.

"It was really empowering and scientifically accurate that she used terms like 'birthing persons' and 'pregnant-capable people,' which is the word that I use, because it’s important we have technical accuracy," McLemore said. "That’s why I think people are uncomfortable. Because we like heuristics. We like shortcuts."

Jenna "JB" Brown, who is transmasculine and nonbinary, "translates" educational materials for pregnant people who are left out in those shortcuts.

Brown works as a full-spectrum doula – someone who offers support through the full spectrum of pregnancy outcomes – in private practice through Love Over Fear Wellness educational services center and wrote "Queer + Pregnant: A Pregnancy Journal," which Brown describes as "a pregnancy journal that won’t assume your gender, sexuality, relationship status or lifestyle."

"The fact of the matter is, not all pregnant people are women," Brown said. "And so the moment that we use in legislation or in research 'woman' or 'womanhood' to describe pregnancy, we’re losing a people right off the bat."

People of 'many different genders can be pregnant and give birth'

When Brady-Davis came out at 5 years old, they said they didn't have the vocabulary to express what they were experiencing.

"I didn’t come out as trans because I didn’t know that language then, but I knew that all the way down to my core I was masculine," Brady-Davis said. "I always wanted to be my father. He had this amazing thick beard, and I was like, I want that!"

Growing up, Brady-Davis said they knew trans women existed but didn’t meet a Black transmasculine person until they were 25, when they walked into a community health center to inquire about medically transitioning and met two at once.

"And I broke because that was the first time I’d even seen myself outside of myself. It was a moment where I was like, oh, I’m not an alien, there are other people out here like me," they said.

Myles and Precious Brady-Davis with their baby, Zayn.
Myles and Precious Brady-Davis with their baby, Zayn.

Brady-Davis and their wife, Precious Brady-Davis, who is a transgender woman, married in 2016 and began thinking about growing their family. "As I saw my brother and sisters have kids, I wanted that, too," Brady-Davis said.

Pregnancy was "scary," they said. The day of their baby shower, they went to the store to purchase an outfit and had the police called on them when people working at the store mistook their baby bump for a bundle of stolen clothes.

"It was scary for me only because I’m viewed in the world as a Black man – a Black man who is navigating this space with high anxiety because I have a belly and I look different," they said. "That was the scary part for me, just navigating the streets of Chicago as a Black man with precious cargo inside of me."

As a person of color, Brady-Davis said they were initially "nervous" about the perinatal mortality rate but knew they had the support of family, friends and culturally competent medical professionals. Brady-Davis said their doctor at Northwestern Memorial Hospital "went behind the scenes" to train the hospital staff – from the anesthesiologist all the way to the security personnel.

Dr. Juno Obedin-Maliver, a practicing OBGYN and assistant professor at Stanford University School of Medicine who specializes in the reproductive health care needs of sexual and gender minority people, said it was "very rare" to see people using terms like "pregnant person" when she started working in LGBTQ health care 13 years ago.

"Now, it’s much more in the lexicon. So I think there’s a growing awareness, but it has not just infiltrated into all of our systems," she said. Electronic medical records systems, for example, have not been updated, she said. If a patient's gender is listed as male, she can't chart on their pregnancy history.

When Brady-Davis gave birth to Zayn at the end of 2019, they said their doctor informed them they would have to be listed as the "mother" on Zayn's birth certificate.

So they, along with Equality Illinois and civil rights organization Lambda Legal, worked with the Illinois Department of Public Health to revise the state's birth certificate system to better recognize the gender identities of trans parents, and, in turn became the first trans couple in the state of Illinois to have their identity correctly stated on their child's birth certificate.

"There’s still so much that has to be done," Brady-Davis said.

'It’s time to start making space for us'

Many people contacted for this story were hesitant to share their experiences publicly. Brady-Davis acknowledged they were mentally and emotionally preparing to be attacked online following the story's publication, as has happened in the past.

"It’s definitely a time in which there is a heightened level of violence and attack against transgender people," said Kris Hayashi, executive director of the Transgender Law Center in Oakland, California.

At the same time lawmakers are making more frequent use of gender-neutral language, transgender people are facing dozens of state-level bills aimed at banning medical treatments for youth and restricting participation in sports. Last year, at least 44 transgender people were killed in the U.S. – the country’s deadliest year on record.

One person who recently gave birth spoke to USA TODAY on the condition of anonymity for fear of being targeted.

Eli, 25, of Georgia, is transmasculine and gave birth to his second child earlier this month. He gave birth to his first child two-and-a-half years ago and came out to family two months before becoming pregnant with his second child, who he and his husband named for a Star Wars Jedi.

"I'm just really grateful for all my friends and family who helped me transition while being pregnant, which is a very confusing experience," he said on the phone Saturday, one day after coming out on Facebook.

Trystan Reese and his son Leo, 3, read books together at home in Portland, Oregon, on May 16, 2021.
Trystan Reese and his son Leo, 3, read books together at home in Portland, Oregon, on May 16, 2021.

Eli said he prefers to refer to himself as a "parent," but his daughter still calls him "mommie." Seeing his own experience reflected in inclusive language has been an emotional experience, he said. When his husband first showed him the CDC's COVID-19 guidance for "pregnant and recently pregnant people," Eli said he broke down.

"I cried when I saw that," he said. "It’s validating to be included in something you’re part of."

Eli, Brady-Davis, and Reese said they feel similarly about the language used in the new slate of proposed federal legislation. The inclusive language is not intended to "take away" from or "impose" on women, Brady-Davis said.

"They need their space. All power to them," Brady-Davis said. "We also have to realize that trans people have always existed. We will always be here. So it’s time to start making space for us."

SUBSCRIBE: Help support quality journalism like this.

Meanwhile, transgender and gender-nonconforming people nationwide continue to navigate their journeys as parents.

Eli and his family sit together to watch anime.

At the Reese household, Trystan, Biff, Hailey and Lucas are preparing to celebrate Leo's fourth birthday with ice cream cake and a new Legos set.

"What we really hope that people take away is the universality of love and the desire to have a family – to bring more love into the world," Reese said.

And at the model yacht pool on Chicago's South Side, Brady-Davis gives Zayn her binky and places her in the stroller for her nap.

They'll soon be in Hawaii for their family's first vacation away.

"I just can’t wait to be on the beach with my baby and my family," they said.

Follow Grace Hauck on Twitter: @grace_hauck.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pregnant people: Transgender, nonbinary parents give birth, too

Recommended Stories

  • If you love to work up a sweat, Sunday II Sunday is the hair care brand you need

    Protect your scalp and hair from potentially damaging sweat before your workout even starts. Sunday II Sunday designs hair care for active people so that your hair health won’t get in the way of healthy habits. Click here to check it out: https://fave.co/3hC97X6 Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

  • What you should know about gender pronouns, how to use them, and why they're important

    People who see themselves as neither man or woman identify themselves with these pronouns. Honoring someone's pronouns acknowledges their humanity.

  • These AAPI chefs are reclaiming the narrative of what Asian cuisine means

    Asian American chefs are changing the expectations around what 'authentic’ cuisine means — and are seizing the moment to cook their food their way.

  • Why you should avoid foods that call themselves ‘healthy’

    Do you really know what’s in your shopping trolley? According to Dr Robert Lustig, the answer is no. Lustig is a former paediatric endocrinologist, emeritus professor at the University of California, San Francisco, maverick anti-sugar campaigner and author of a new book, Metabolical: The Truth About Processed Food and How It Poisons People and the Planet, which makes some unpalatable allegations about what is on our supermarket shelves. He argues that due to a cocktail of added sugar, emulsifiers, flavour enhancements and pesticides, even foods that are made to appear “healthy” – like sliced bread and ready-made smoothies – are overengineered, highly processed and “poisonous” to our health. A highly processed diet is a key contributor to chronic disease, including the trifecta of heart disease, cancer and dementia. According to Lustig, there’s little truth in the idiom “the best thing since sliced bread” – it is secretly processed supermarket staples like bread, breakfast cereals and flavoured yogurt he takes a swing at for their high proportions of sugar and refined carbohydrates. “You’re not eating for one, you’re eating for 100 trillion – your gut microbiome – all the time,” he tells me over Zoom from his home in California. “They’ve got to eat something. The thing that feeds them is fibre – it slows down the absorption of glucose and, in addition, the soluble fibre allows the colonic bacteria to make the short-chain fatty acids butyrate and propionate, which actually make your immune system function better. But processed food is lower in fibre.” The other baddie is added sugar, which is the subject of Lustig’s previous book, Fat Chance. Higher glucose spikes from eating are associated with higher levels of inflammation, which is in turn associated with cardiovascular disease, obesity and diabetes, and higher mortality. Food should “protect your liver and feed your gut” and, Lustig argues, processed food does neither. In fact, he claims that everything that requires a nutritional information label is best avoided. This includes “ultra-processed” foods (UPFs), which make up more than half the total dietary energy consumed in high-income countries such as the UK, Canada and the USA, according to research published in the journal Public Health Nutrition. These include ready meals, confectionery, crisps and spreads – they often contain few or no whole foods and a high proportion of industrial ingredients you would never find in your kitchen at home. But it also includes foods that don’t appear to be UPFs but are processed nonetheless – according to Lustig, these are the secret health hazards hiding in your shopping basket. You may be familiar with the counterargument in the war against “processed” food, which states that virtually all food is processed. Cooking, steaming and curing all count as food processing. But Lustig’s argument that a homemade loaf of rye bread is very different to a supermarket sliced loaf is compelling – while both are technically processed, only one is likely to contain added sugar, preservatives and emulsifiers. “A nutrition label is a warning label. Real food doesn’t need a label as nothing has been done to it,” he says. His book argues that mass food production adds things that are bad for us and takes away things that are good for us at every stage of manufacturing – the result is “systemic inflammation that contributes to chronic disease.” Inflammation is emerging as a key catalyst for a legion of health problems – cardiovascular disease, certain cancers and obesity, but also metabolic syndrome, high cholesterol and joint problems. “[Processed food] may not be the only reason for inflammation, but it’s certainly a primary reason.” However, an all or nothing approach is likely unsustainable for most people. Lustig likens highly processed food to cigarettes – one isn’t good for you, but it would probably take prolonged and frequent use to do permanent harm. Nor is it a one-size-fits-all approach – some foods that are perfectly healthy by anyone’s standards, such as a tin of chickpeas, have a nutritional information label. Lustig claims he hasn’t set out to make good nutritional choices even more complicated; he says he simply wants to encourage people to eat more “real food”. That’s “anything that hasn’t been stripped of its beneficial properties and sprinkled with toxins,” whether they are environmental toxins, pesticides and hormones from farming, artificial flavourings, emulsifiers or added sugars. If you eat more “real food” that both protects your liver, by not flooding it with glucose and refined carbohydrate and feeds your gut, by providing it with dietary fibre, you lower your risk of metabolic disease. The unhealthy “healthy” foods – three things to look out for Sliced bread (even wholegrain) According to Lustig, the current methods used to make mass-produced bread “strip away all the good stuff” for longer shelf life – most notably dietary fibre, which is essential for maintaining a healthy gut. “If you go to the bakery and buy a loaf of bread, it’s a day or two days before it’s stale. If you buy a loaf of bread at the supermarket, it lasts a long time. Bakery bread stales so rapidly because it doesn’t have sugar in it,” he says. “Why is the sugar in the supermarket bread? Because it doesn’t boil off when you bake it – it’s hygroscopic, it holds onto moisture and keeps the bread spongy so it lasts longer on the shelf.” He also argues that the mass-manufacturing process strips bread of essential nutrients and antioxidants. “If you look at the structure of grain like wheat, the starch is on the inside, the fibre is on the outside and then there’s the germ, which contains the nucleic acids, polyphenols and antioxidants – all the things that the grain needs in order to be able to grow. The problem is that that germ goes rancid fast. As soon as that wheat is pulverised, all those nucleic acids and polyphenols – all those good chemicals, which I call the ‘goodie bag’ in my book, are spilled.” Lustig also warns against assuming that wholegrain bread or bread with added fibre is automatically a healthier choice. "As soon as [bread is] milled, it’s not whole grain anymore," he writes. "[They] can claim that their product is whole grain because it started with whole grain, but it’s not what’s in the food, rather it’s what’s been done to the food that really counts." He advises buying from a bakery or, even better, baking it yourself. Pre-made smoothies Those appealing smoothies might promise to tick off several of your five-a-day in one fell swoop, but Lustig argues fruit is better-eaten whole. Blending destroys the fibre in fruit, meaning your body absorbs the fructose more rapidly, causing blood sugar to spike. Fruit juices are off the table entirely – Lustig writes that they are “as egregious a delivery vehicle for sugar as is soda”. “Smoothies are not inherently unhealthy – it depends what is in them. Say it’s a green smoothie of celery, kale and apple. It’s been blended, so what they did was it took the cellulose (the stringy stuff in celery) and sheared it to smithereens,” he says. “You need the cellulose in order to create the latticework on the inside of your intestine that protects your liver. But in a green juice, there’s nothing to protect the liver from as it’s not sugary... Fruit smoothies are very different because they’re loaded with sugar. The fibre has been destroyed, so you will absorb that sugar rapidly. And that’s why fruit juice and smoothies are associated with Type 2 diabetes just the way sugary soft drinks are.” Even when making a smoothie at home, "the blades of the Vitamix, Breville, or Magic Bullet shear the insoluble fiber to smithereens, same as juice," he writes. "As a result, the fibre is not protecting the liver from the onslaught of the sugar in the fruit smoothie." So, vegetable smoothies with fewer fruit ingredients are preferable. But Lustig is clear that, even if you blend a green smoothie at home, it isn't as good for you as eating the fruit or vegetable itself. Ready-made deli items like houmous or falafel Brace yourself: under Lustig’s dictate, any food that has is not in its natural state – i.e it has been processed and has added sugar, preservatives or additives – is best avoided. This includes “healthy” supermarket foods that you might put in your basket or pick up for lunch without a second thought – dips like houmous and tzatziki, falafel or pre-packaged sushi. These can – although do not always – contain modified starch, extra salt, added sugar (such as dextrose) or preservatives. Look for a short ingredients list with as few additives as possible. “Real food doesn’t have a label, because nothing’s been done to it – with some exceptions, for instance for meat and fish,” he says. “A nutrition information label means it’s been processed in some fashion.” Metabolical: The Truth about Processed Food and How it Poisons People and the Planet by Dr Robert Lustig (£14.99, Yellow Kite) is out now

  • Raleigh police rule out homicide in 22-year-old woman’s death. Investigation continues.

    The woman had last been seen leaving her job at Club Amnesia on Thursday.

  • Lisa Ling and Jada Pinkett Smith talk 'animosity' between Black and Asian Americans

    The two women addressed the friction between Black and Asian communities on the latest "Red Table Talk."

  • Prince Harry said he would have panic attacks, anxiety, and go into 'fight or flight mode' before royal engagements

    Prince Harry opened up about how Princess Diana's death affected his ability to face cameras and appear in public in the years following.

  • Fauci eyes vaccinating kids of 'any age'

    Fauci made a visit to the hospital with First Lady Jill Biden, Thursday (May 20).The United States earlier this month cleared the way for the use of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE in adolescents aged 12 and above.

  • Five Oregon counties vote to move to Idaho in bid to escape Democrats

    ‘I understand why many people want to be Idahoans,’ governor Brad Little says, describing move as ‘within the realm of possibility’

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Mike Pence’s brother opposes Capitol riot probe despite mob threats to ‘hang’ former vice president

    ‘Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi is hellbent on pushing her version of partisan justice,’ Indiana representative says

  • FBI seized 18 electronic devices in Rudy Giuliani raid

    Investigators extract data from devices as they seek a court appointee to review contents

  • The sky spectacle of the year: A super blood moon and lunar eclipse is coming next week

    On May 26, a full "supermoon" will brighten the night sky over the U.S. At the same time, there will be a total lunar eclipse.

  • Covid: Australia's vaccine hesitancy worries medical experts

    Medical experts are concerned that low Covid infection rates may be leading to complacency.

  • Olivia Rodrigo has become pop's brightest new star - here's how

    She seemingly arrived from nowhere, but the Drivers License singer has been preparing for this all her life.

  • Covid vaccine booster shot will likely be needed ‘within a year’ of first dose, says Fauci

    Kids in the US will get vaccinations at the end of 2021 or start of 2022, Fauci says

  • ‘What else has to happen?’: Democrat’s speech chastising GOP for blocking Capitol riot commission goes viral

    Ohio congressman attracts almost 3.9m views for ripping into opposition over 6 January investigation

  • Cohen insists Trump will ‘flip’ on family in New York probe: ‘Don’t take me. Take Melania!’

    Former president brands his former personal fixer a ‘lying, discredited low life’

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • ‘What else has to happen?’: Tim Ryan’s speech chastising GOP for blocking Capitol riot commission goes viral

    Ohio congressman attracts almost 3.9m views for ripping into opposition over 6 January investigation