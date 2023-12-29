'I Gave It My All': Surfer Emerges From Water as 'Angry' Sea Batters San Diego Coast

A surfer was spotted walking to shore as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of an “angry” sea, and issued a high surf warning for San Diego on Friday, December 29.

The stormy conditions have wreaked havoc on the California coast, with water surging into residential areas, and powerful waves knocking people off their feet.

Shawn White recorded this video of the ocean churning as a surfer walked to shore. The surfer can be heard saying, “I gave it my all.” Credit: Shawn White via Storyful

