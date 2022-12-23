He gave a threatening note to a Publix worker, Florida deputies say. Then came chaos

A Publix customer threatened a Publix on Tuesday night in Deltona, Florida deputies say.

According to a Facebook post from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, a customer, later identified as Steven Williams, handed a note to a supermarket employee around 8:30 p.m.

The note demanded money and said that he had a gun, authorities say. Deputies said Williams left without getting any cash, but his face and license plate number were caught on camera.

A license plate reader in the area later caught the suspect’s tag, and deputies “converged,” according to deputies. After “fleeing a traffic stop and hitting stop sticks several times,” Williams pulled over, his tires flattened.

Bodycam footage shows a deputy on a dark road parked a few feet behind Williams at around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, barking commands from his patrol car.

“Reach out the window!” yells the deputy. “Open your door! Stand up! Hands up!”

Williams complies, gets down on his knees and is cuffed.

The 58-year-old was taken into custody on charges of robbery, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and several counts of violation of probation. He was being held on no bond.