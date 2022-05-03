With a gavel, a pee cup and speeches, Volusia DUI court marks 10 years of helping people

Judge Belle Schumann, Ed Biittig and Judge Judy Campbell celebrate Volusia County DUI Court's 10-year anniversary, Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Tom Moore stood as a success story during Volusia County DUI Court's 10-year anniversary Wednesday, a celebration which included applause, a decorative gavel and a plastic pee cup.

Besides Moore, an additional 190 people have graduated from the program since it began a decade ago. Moore graduated six years ago; since then, he has gotten his driver’s license back and started his own business employing a dozen workers.

“So life is pretty good,” Moore, 56, said. “I can assure you none of that would have happened unless I got my last arrest. I’m one of the crazy people who are glad that they got their last arrest.

“It was the one that I really needed. So good luck to everybody. I hope your path improves. You listen to these people,” Moore said, referring to the judges and DUI court staff and others associated with the program. “I can tell that they had my best interests in mind, and they didn't want to see me back in the system. They wanted to give me an option to get out of it.”

To help people stay out of that system, Volusia County DUI Court provides a supervised treatment program for defendants charged with driving under the influence or controlled substances, according to a press release.

Since the program began in 2012, 77% of its 248 participants have graduated, the release stated. And 85% of the participants did not have any new DUI charges within two years of graduation.

Besides county court, a number of agencies and organizations are involved in the program, including SMA Healthcare, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the Public Defender's Office, the State Attorney’s Office, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the Clerk of Court’s Office and the Sunshine State Council.

The program focuses on offenders charged with a second or third DUI offense and requires that they appear regularly before the DUI court judge, according to the release. Participants must undergo random drug and alcohol testing.

Volusia County Judge Belle Schumann was the founding DUI Court judge and spoke at the gathering at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach. She said she was proud of the DUI court’s work.

“I am also very proud of the fact that DUI court is and remains financially self-sufficient,” she said.

Schumann said the court received initial grant funding from a national highway safety group.

The Rotary of Daytona Beach made a gift last year of $7,500. All DUI cases have a $50 surcharge to help pay for drug court. Drug court participants pay a total of $1,000 in fees.

Judge Judy Campbell celebrates Volusia County DUI Court's 10-year anniversary, Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Volusia County Judge Judy Campbell is the current DUI court judge, although she is set to hand over the role later this year to Volusia County Judge Wesley Heidt, who also attended the event.

"Over 89% of graduates have not received a new DUI conviction even two years after graduation,” Campbell said.

Campbell added the program is currently at maximum capacity.

“We have 30 participants; 30 wonderful participants,” she said.

“For every dollar that is spent for DUI court, there is a saving to the community of $3. So DUI court works and it's also a great investment for our community," Campbell said.

Campbell praised the staff at DUI court, and she recognized Rico Calderon, the DUI Court program coordinator by presenting him a coupon for a gift card.

The coupon was placed inside an unused plastic urine cup.

“We always talk about Rico’s urine cup, so Rico, because of your faithful service for 10 years, you get a prize out of your own urine cup,” Campbell said as the audience laughed and applauded.

Calderon holds drawings for DUI court participants by placing prizes inside unused urine cups and then placing the cups in a plastic bin. He shakes the bin and then has the participants select a cup.

Calderon said DUI court is a structured program that makes the community a safer place and helps participants.

“Once their mind is clear, they have a sober mind, that haze is gone from years of abuse then they start seeing the benefits of living a sober life,” he said. “And now they can compare how they lived before and how it can be, and they can build on from that.”

Judge Wesley Heidt celebrates Volusia County DUI Court's 10-year anniversary, Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Next, Campbell presented Schumann with a crystal gavel.

“We are very fortunate to have had all of her talents and efforts into this and this is the reason why our DUI court is so successful,” Campbell said of Schumann.

Another person in attendance was Edward Biittig, 74, who flew down from the area of Albany, New York, to attend the ceremony. Biittig has been sober for 48 years and works with programs where he lives. He has been connecting via Zoom to provide encouragement to Volusia County DUI Court participants.

“In this world of addiction, that’s an amazing number,” Biittig said of the 89% figure.

Biittig presented Campbell a framed T-shirt with an emblem of the Volusia County DUI court's challenge coin on it.

Jose Caro, 29, of DeLand, said he will graduate from the program on May 18.

“Entering this program made me realize and face the fact that I needed help,” he said.

Caro said that drug court and programs like AA “made me realize, made me truly find myself once again because in reality I was lost. I was finally able to grasp life again and be myself again and be sober.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Volusia County DUI court celebrates 10 years of helping people