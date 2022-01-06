Gavi, India's Bharat discussing possible COVAX use of Covaxin

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Gavi vaccine alliance is in talks with India's Bharat Biotech to potentially procure the company's Covaxin COVID-19 shot for the COVAX global vaccine distribution programme, a Gavi spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.

"We are in discussion with (Bharat Biotech) as we consider the overall needs of the COVAX portfolio in 2022, however, we have no agreement for supply of Covaxin to COVAX at this time," the spokesperson said in an email.

Gavi is also working with the Serum Institute of India for the company to start supplying the Novavax vaccine to COVAX, the spokesperson added.

