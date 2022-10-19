Gavin Newsom adds $50,000 to cold case killing of Fresno teen. Here’s what police know

Information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the cold case killing of a 19-year-old Fresno resident could be worth more than $50,000 in reward money following an effort from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Kyrin Wright was shot to death about 8 p.m. May 27, 2021, outside the Parc Grove Commons apartment complex near Fresno Street and Clinton Avenue, police said.

Officers found the Wright near a playground in the middle of the complex, having suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Homicide detectives learned Wright was inside the parking lot of the apartment complex when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at him, police said. He later died at Community Regional Medical Center.

Officers arrived to the scene and saw others giving aid to the teen, but said they had not seen him get shot, police said.

The suspect, only described as a male wearing all black clothing, fled the scene in an unknown direction.

“The Fresno Police Department has exhausted all investigative leads,” the news release from Newsom’s office said.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked by police to contact Detective Chris Franks at 559-621-2427 or Detective Manny Romero at 559-281-4140.

Central Valley Crime Stoppers has also offered a $3,000 reward. They can be reached at 559-498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org.