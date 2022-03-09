Gavin Newsom announces California effort to offset skyrocketing fuel costs

Gov. Gavin Newsom says he’s developing a plan to help Californians cope with rapidly increasing gasoline prices.

The Democratic governor on Tuesday announced during his State of the State speech that he’s planning to work with the Legislature to provide relief for California drivers. Newsom offered few details of his plan during the speech

California’s average gasoline price was $5.44 per gallon on Tuesday — above the national average of $4.17, according to AAA.

Newsom in January proposed suspending gasoline and diesel fuel tax inflation-related increases expected in July – a plan aimed at saving motorists money when prices were rising faster than they had in nearly 40 years. Since then, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put added pressure on prices.

“In January, we proposed a pause to the gas taxes,” Newsom said. “Now it’s clear we have to go further. And that’s why — working with legislative leadership — I’ll be submitting a proposal to put money back in the pockets of Californians to address rising gas prices.”