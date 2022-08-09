Gavin Newsom appoints first Hmong female judge to Fresno County Superior Court bench

Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed two new judges to the Fresno County Superior Court on Tuesday: Pahoua Lor, 42, and Geoffrey Wilson, 44.

The governor appointed a total of 17 Superior Court judges in regions throughout the state. He also announced his nomination of Judge Thomas Delaney to serve as an Associate Justice of the Fourth District Court of Appeal, Division Three.

Lor is the first Hmong female Superior Court judge in Fresno County. She has been a sole practitioner since 2013 and has been a part-time immigration attorney at The Fresno Center since 2019.

She also served as a staff attorney at Central California Legal Services from 2010 to 2013.

She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the San Joaquin College of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Hilary Chittick, who has been on the bench since 2002.

Fresno County Superior Court Judge Geoffrey Wilson

Wilson has served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California since 2018.

From 2007 to 2018, he served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney and Deputy Chief of the General Civil Section at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California.

Wilson earned a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School and fills the vacancy created by Judge Ana de Alba, who was selected to the federal bench in June.