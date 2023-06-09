Gavin Newsom Brings Out Receipts For Kevin McCarthy In Nasty Twitter Takedown

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) fired back at House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after the GOP leader criticized his proposal for a constitutional 28th Amendment to address gun violence.

McCarthy ripped Newsom’s suggestion for raising the minimum age for gun buyers to 21, universal background checks, a “reasonable waiting period” for gun purchases and a ban on civilians buying assault weapons.

“Hey Governor Newsom, The 2nd Amendment already exists — we don’t need a 28th,” McCarthy wrote on Twitter. “But what we do need is for Presidential aspirants to stop pushing their extreme positions nationally.”

Newsom, in response to McCarthy’s criticism, slammed the House speaker for “doing nothing to address” crime in his hometown of Bakersfield, California.

“Hey Kevin, What we need is you to own up to the fact that you represent a district with the highest murder rate in our state ― and you’re doing nothing to address it,” wrote Newsom.

Bakersfield’s 2021 murder rate is more than double that of cities like New York and San Francisco, The Daily Beast reported.

So far, 2023 has logged 280 mass shootings and 18,649 deaths due to gun violence, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Newsom has taken shots at McCarthy in the past for his unwavering support of guns amid the mounting violence.

McCarthy declined to answer questions as he walked through the Capitol in the wake of the Nashville, Tennessee, school shooting that left six people, including three children, dead in March.

“Coward,” Newsom said then.

