Gavin Newsom: California's governor faces recall election

Opponents of California's governor have enough valid signatures to trigger a statewide vote on his leadership.

California's secretary of state said that 1.6 million valid signatures had been verified, some 100,000 more than were needed.

Gavin Newsom, a first-term Democrat, was up for re-election in 2022, but the recall means he will now probably face a vote this autumn.

Among the opponents he may face are reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner.

Ousting Mr Newsom may prove an uphill battle in the heavily Democratic state where he was elected in 2018 with support from more than 60% of voters.

The recall campaign gathered pace over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, including when he was caught dining with members of the state medical association at a fancy restaurant for a lobbyist's birthday - all of them maskless - after urging residents to stay at home.