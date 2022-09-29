Gavin Newsom Gets Put On The Spot About Ex-Wife Kimberly Guilfoyle

An MSNBC interview with California Gov. Gavin Newsom took a dishy turn Wednesday when host Alex Wagner asked if he ever talks to ex-wife Kimberly Guilfoyle, who’s now engaged to Donald Trump Jr. (Watch the video below.)

“Nope, not lately,” the governor replied.

“It must be weird for you,” Wagner said.

“Yeah, of course,” Newsom answered. “We had a different relationship with [Ex-President Donald) Trump when I was governor as well. I mean, we had an interesting, not-as-combative relationship. Even though we went at it on a lot of issues, we also found ways to get along.”

Newsom had been discussing how he had close Republican colleagues and Guilfoyle came up in the conversation, Business Insider reported.

But the governor, seen as a Democratic presidential hopeful at some point, looked uncomfortable when Wagner raised the question.

Newsom and Guilfoyle were married in the early 2000s into his stint as San Francisco mayor.

But they would seem to be an unlikely pair now. Guilfoyle, a former prosecutor, worked for Fox News and served as an adviser to Trump.

In March, she was subpoenaed by the House Jan. 6 committee about her role in the 2021 insurrection after she backed out of an interview with the panel. She reportedly was with Trump in the Oval Office as he tried to pressure Vice President Mike Pence into overturning the election for him. She also spoke at the rally preceeding the Capitol riot, and was said to have arranged for many of the speakers.

In a 2018 interview, Guilfoyle said she’d always been a conservative and lamented Newsom’s progressiveness. “Gavin was not as far left as he’s gone now,” Guilfoyle said. “Sadly, now that he’s not under my tutelage and influence, he’s strayed.”

Gavin Newsom takes the mayoral oath in San Francisco with then wife Kimberly Guilfoyle Newsom in 2004. (Photo: San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images via Getty Images)

