Gavin Newsom Names The Donald Trump Trait That’s More Threatening Than DeSantis

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) described 2024 Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis as “functionally authoritarian” in a new interview with NBC’s Chuck Todd that broadcast on Sunday.

But when Newsom was pressed on who he believes is the biggest threat to American democracy right now, the governor said it was Trump because of his desire for revenge.

“I worry about the fetishness for autocracy that we’re seeing not just from Trump, but around the world, and notably across this country,” Newsom told Todd.

“I’ve made the point about DeSantis that I think he’s functionally authoritarian. I’m worried more, in many respects, about Trumpism which transcends well beyond his term and time in tenure,” he added.

WATCH: Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) tells @chucktodd that he thinks Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) is “functionally authoritarian,” but he’s more worried about former President Trump.@GavinNewsom: “I think the vengeance in Donald Trump’s heart right now is more of a threat.” pic.twitter.com/FDw4QjKPlS — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 10, 2023

Todd asked Newsom which of the 2024 Republican rivals posed a “greater threat to democracy.”

Newsom said he was “concerned about democracy fundamentally.”

Todd asked again.

“I think the vengeance in Donald Trump’s heart right now is more of a threat,” he responded.

Trump in March told supporters that if he won back the White House, he would come for their detractors.

“I am your retribution,” he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Newsom brushed aside rumors that he could replace President Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate in the 2024 election.

Biden “is going to run,” he said. “I think there’s been so much wallowing in the last few months, and handwringing in this respect. But we’re gearing up for the campaign. We’re looking forward to it.”

