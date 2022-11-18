Gavin Newsom praises wife’s Harvey Weinstein testimony, has ‘a lot to share’ about trial

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is proud of the “grit” his wife has shown during her days of testimony in the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial and said he will have more to share following the legal proceedings.

Newsom on Thursday addressed First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s emotional Los Angeles court appearance for the first time at a Napa press conference. During two days of testimony, Siebel Newsom detailed her rape allegations against the former movie producer, whom she met while pursuing a career in Hollywood during the early 2000s.

When asked about Siebel Newsom’s testimony and its impact on his family, the governor declined to go into specifics. But he said he has “a lot to share” after the trial concludes. The Los Angeles Times reported Newsom accompanied the First Partner to the trial and stayed in a “private area” down the hall during her testimony.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my wife,” Newsom said. “You want to talk about grit, you want to talk about courage, you want to talk about someone I admire? I couldn’t be more (proud). And I saw that first hand. So I’ll leave it at that.”

In this courtroom artist sketch, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom takes the stand at the trial of Harvey Weinstein in Los Angeles on Nov. 14.

Prior to Siebel Newsom’s testimony, Weinstein defense attorney Mark Werksman referred to her as a “bimbo” who concocted her rape allegations and had consensual sex with the former producer to advance her entertainment career.

The First Partner pushed back vehemently during her testimony, telling Werksman: “What you’re doing today is exactly what he did to me.”

Weinstein in 2020 was convicted of third-degree rape and a criminal sexual act in a New York sexual assault trial. He is facing a 23-year state prison sentence which could grow if he is convicted of the seven charges he is facing in his California trial.