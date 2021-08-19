Gavin Newsom quietly sells Bay Area home for $5.9 million

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference in Sacramento on Feb. 27. (Associated Press)

As his recall election approaches, Gov. Gavin Newsom took care of some business back in the Bay Area, selling his Midcentury home of a decade for $5.9 million. The deal quietly closed off-market in May.

Newsom, who grew up in San Francisco and served as the city’s 42nd mayor, paid $2.225 million for the property in 2011 — the same year he started his tenure as lieutenant governor. When he was elected governor and moved to Sacramento in 2019, he put it on the market for $6 million and has been shopping it around in the two years since.

Newsom and his wife, documentary filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom, renovated the hillside home during their stay. It spans 1.5 acres in Kentfield, a small community in affluent Marin County.

Originally built in 1950 by architect Worley K. Wong, the modern-day residence offers a more contemporary feel with a boxy exterior of glass and dark gray siding. A basketball hoop hangs above the driveway, and inside, an open floor plan combines an indoor-outdoor living room, dining area and sleek marble kitchen.

The 4,000-square-foot interior also holds five bedrooms, five bathrooms, an office, a playroom and a sauna. Upstairs, a spacious deck takes in views of the surrounding mountains.

Views continue outside, where a hedged backyard adds a swimming pool, spa and cabana.

Newsom resides in Sacramento County, where he left the 144-year-old governor’s mansion in favor of a more modern spot in Fair Oaks that he bought for $3.7 million in 2019.

His recall election is set for Sept. 14.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.