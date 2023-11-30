When is the Gavin Newsom Ron DeSantis debate? How to watch, moderators, topics

Ahead of three presidential debates next year and after three previous primary ones, Fox News will host a debate mainly unrelated to the 2024 election.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom will battle it out in Alpharetta, Georgia in what the network is calling "The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate." Political talk show host Sean Hannity will moderate the broadcast without a studio audience.

"Throughout the debate, Hannity will highlight a variety of issues in each state, including the economy, the border, immigration, crime, and inflation," the network said in a news release.

With the West and East Coast governors not running against each other, the broadcast will likely be two hours of bragging and dragging.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom will debate each other live on Fox News on Thursday Nov. 30, 2023.

When is the Newsom DeSantis debate?

The 90-minute debate will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET live from Georgia.

How to watch Newsom DeSantis debate?

The debate will broadcast live on Fox News Channel and simulcast on Fox News Radio. Viewers can also see the event stream on FoxNews.com with a valid cable subscription.

Is Gavin Newsom running for president?

Newsom has shut down any speculation that he will challenge President Joe Biden's Democratic spot.

After the second GOP primary debate in Simi Valley, California on Sept. 27, Newsom told reporters he felt confident Biden would win reelection. During a post-debate Fox interview, Hannity asked the governor for a 'yes' or 'no' answer on whether he would "ever accept the Democratic nomination to run for president in 2024 under any circumstances."

"Of course not. It’s a hypothetical," Newsom replied. "It’s ridiculous. Joe Biden is our president."

Where does Ron DeSantis stand in presidential race?

Former president Donald Trump is still leading the GOP primary race with 58% average as of Nov. 29 according to FiveThirtyEight polling. DeSantis is trailing behind with 13% followed by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley at 10%.

DeSantis has publicly criticized the odds of Trump beating Biden during the election if he wins the Republican slot and has gone as far to say that the 77-year-old is not fit to serve as president.

“I wouldn’t be running unless I thought that the Democrats would beat Trump if he were the nominee,” DeSantis said in interview on CNN’s “State of the Union" earlier this month. “If he were the nominee, you’re gonna see scorched earth, you’re gonna see all this stuff brought up from the past and the whole election will end up being a referendum on Donald Trump.”

Governors previous digs at each other

DeSantis and Newsom have not shied away from criticizing how the other runs their state. The Florida governor called called California “the petri dish for American leftism" in a fundraising video shared earlier this month

"Everything Biden is doing, they would acerbate and they would cause this country to collapse. That is not the future that we need," DeSantis said. "Florida shows a model for revival. A model based on freedom."

Newsom released a similar video accusing DeSantis criminalizing any woman who seeks an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The ad displays women and physicians faces on "Wanted" posters.

"That’s not freedom. That’s Ron DeSantis’s Florida,” Newsom said in the television ad.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Gavin Newsom Ron DeSantis debate is Thursday, here's how to watch