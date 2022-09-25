Gavin Newsom says he is definitely not running for president in 2024 after his 'vulnerable' 2021 recall

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks onstage during Vox Media's 2022 Code Conference on September 7, 2022. Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Vox Media

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he won't run for president in 2024, despite rumors.

Newsom survived a recall election in 2021 when over 60% of voters chose not to recall him.

At the Texas Tribune Festival, Newsom said the recall was a "sobering" experience.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom insisted he will not run for president in 2024, in part due to his close recall election last year.

Newsom was asked if he was considering running for president in the next election during an interview at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Saturday.

"Not happening, no, no, not at all," Newsom said. "I've said it in French, Italian. I don't know German. I mean, I cannot say it enough. But thank you. It's humbling. It is sweet. It's a nice thing to be asked. I mean it, and I never trust politicians, so I get why you keep asking."

Rumors have swirled over who could be the potential Democratic presidential nominee in the event that President Joe Biden does not seek reelection. As a leading Democrat known for his sharp criticisms of Republicans, Newsom has been considered by others as a presidential contender.

"California, I mean, what a gift," Newsom said Saturday. "Forty million Americans strong. We talk about lavatories of democracy, and we're able to scale ideas that have impact all across this country and around the world. I'm very proud of that privilege, and I don't take it for granted one day."

The first-term governor survived a recall election in 2021 when over 60% of voters opted not to recall him, Business Insider previously reported. He is expected to win his reelection this November against Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle.

"I was almost recalled last year. They went after me hard. That's sobering, and that wakes you up. How vulnerable, how fast this is, how people come and go, and you know, people cut you off," Newsom said.

