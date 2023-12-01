Gavin Newsom Scorches Ron DeSantis For Spotting 'Danger' In Biden's Age

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wasn’t having Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ warning over Joe Biden’s reelection campaign as the two weighed in on the president’s age in a Fox News debate on Thursday.

The Florida governor, when asked by Sean Hannity if Biden was experiencing a “cognitive decline” and whether it was a “danger” to America, took concern with the president’s age.

“Yes he’s in decline, yes it’s a danger to the country, he has no business running for president,” replied DeSantis, who has previously taken aim at Biden, 81, and former President Donald Trump, 80, over their ages.

DeSantis later claimed Newsom agrees with him and added that it’s the reason he’s running a “shadow campaign,” a nod to speculation that the California governor will run for president in 2024.

Newsom, who has hushed talkof a presidential campaign, hit back at DeSantis by going to bat for Biden.

“I would take Joe Biden at 100 versus Ron DeSantis any day of the week, at any age,” the California governor replied.

DeSantis later asked if Biden, who hasbrushed off and mocked concerns about his age, was “up to the job” and “100%” before Newsom shut him down.

“I’ve been spending plenty of time with Joe Biden and by the way, results matter. Inflation now is down to 3.2% and wages are up to 4.4%. The economy is booming. 5.2% GDP growth in the last quarter. Those are facts you don’t hear on Fox News. 14 million jobs, 10 times more than the last three Republican presidents combined,” said Newsom before Hannity chimed in.

