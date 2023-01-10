Gavin Newsom unveils a $297 billion California budget with a deficit after years of surplus

Hampered by a multibillion-dollar budget hole, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday proposed a combination of cuts, deferred spending and shifting of expenditures when he unveiled a $297 billion budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year.

Newsom projected California is headed for a $22.5 billion budget shortfall in the 2023-24 fiscal year — a striking but foreseen shift in the state’s fiscal position that could descend even further if the nation enters a recession.

The governor’s somber forecast was wholly expected, though slightly more modest than recent projections.

Newsom warned of a possible downturn and the need for budgetary discipline in late summer when he vetoed a series of bills. California Legislative Analyst Gabe Petek also issued a similar heads-up in November by predicting that California’s revenue could come in $24 billion below expectations set when lawmakers passed the current $300 billion budget last summer.

The projected deficit notably follows two years of historic budget surpluses in California thanks to the state’s progressive income tax structure and the prosperity of its wealthiest residents, who thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic despite a national rise in unemployment and poverty.

California’s progressive tax structure means the state is heavily reliant on the economic success of its wealthiest taxpayers. Personal income tax is the state’s main revenue source, and the wealthiest 1% of taxpayers account for nearly half of that.

Newsom’s spending plan, which will be fully released late Tuesday morning, will kick off a 6-month-long process of revisions and negotiations with legislators to pass a balanced budget by June 15. As with any budget forecast, the state’s fiscal outlook and the actions needed to address it could change in the months ahead.

A possibility of inflation falling slower than expected or the Federal Reserve enacting policies to slow the economy even further could derail the governor’s forecast.

Ahead of his full announcement Tuesday, Newsom previewed that he planned to set aside $202 million in the budget for flood safety improvements specifically focused on levees and urban flooding. He announced that spending proposal Sunday amid a series of winter storms that flooded roadways and homes, uprooted trees, triggered widespread power outages and forced neighborhoods to evacuate.