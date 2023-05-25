Gavin Newsom Uses Marjorie Taylor Greene's Theories Against Her In Wicked Burn

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) took down Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) with a throwback to one of her bonkers conspiracy theories after the Republican criticized Target for having “forcefully exposed” children to Pride Month merchandise.

The two sparred on Twitter after Newsom criticized Target for “selling out the LGBTQ+ community to extremists” as the company stripped its shelves of some of its Pride Month merchandise due to conservative backlash, a move that critics say shows the company caving to “bullies” and a “hateful few.”

“CEO of Target Brian Cornell selling out the LGBTQ+ community to extremists is a real profile in courage. This isn’t just a couple stores in the South. There is a systematic attack on the gay community happening across the country,” Newsom warned.

“Wake up America. This doesn’t stop here. You’re black? You’re Asian? You’re Jewish? You’re a woman? You’re next.”

Greene, in response to Newsom, said the “gay community” is not under attack before falsely claiming that the retail giant was forcing children in the store to see “tuck-friendly” kids’ clothing, a claim debunked by the Associated Press.

Newsom went on to fire back at the congresswoman with one of her wild conspiracy theories she once spewed on her Facebook page.

“Are you the space laser person?” asked Newsom, citing Greene’s theory that solar energy harvested in outer space sparked the 2018 Camp Fire in his home state.

Are you the space laser person? https://t.co/vOeTWV4oty — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 25, 2023

Greene has tried to distance herself from the theory which links the Rothschild banking family – often the subject of antisemitic conspiracies – to the fires.

The Republican, in an interview with a Georgia reporter last year, replied that she “did not know” the family has been the center of such theories dating back to the 1800s.

“I’m fully against antisemitism. You’re mixing two things together. You’re accusing me of something I did not do, and then you’re trying to blame me for antisemitism. You are such a liar. You need to stop,” Greene, who has been criticized for antisemitism in the past, told the reporter.

