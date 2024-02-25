Gavin Newsom views Biden's age as a help, not a hindrance

Speaking to "Meet The Press" host Kristen Welker on Sunday morning, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) re-framed the ongoing chatter over Joe Biden's age, positioning it as a positive rather than a negative, as Republicans would have us believe.

Whereas Trump has made a habit out of belittling Biden for being up there in years, sharing spoof videos to Truth Social showing the president being shuffled off to an old folk's home, Newsom thinks Biden’s presidency has been a “masterclass” in how to run the country, and that his age only brings more wisdom that the country can benefit from.

"I’ve been out, as you know, on the campaign trail," he said to Welker. "I was just out in California. I’ve seen him up close, I’ve seen him from far. But here’s my point: it’s because of his age that he’s been so successful. It’s because of the wisdom and the character that’s developed over the years . . . so the opportunity to express that for four more years, what a gift it is for the American people.”

